GALLERY: Shelby High School Graduation 2022

5/25/22 Your News Now at 6 Update: Your News Now has learned who will be the next chief of police for the city of Lima and it's a historic appointment. Major Angel Cortes will be the city's next police chief. Cortes scored highest on the chief's exam and will be sworn in on June 2, 2022, in council chambers. Cortes has been with the department since August of 1991. He was promoted to sergeant in 1997, to lieutenant in 2003, and major in 2012 following competitive civil service examinations. He was instrumental during community policing and in the department's pro-active crime enforcement unit. He also supervised the hostage negotiations team and bike team. Cortes is the first Hispanic American to hold the chief of police position.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO