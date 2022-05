May 26, 2022 | After four long years of study, along with a pandemic, the College of Pharmacy Class of 2022 donned their regalia May 20 with a mixture of joy and relief. Hundreds of family, friends and well-wishers packed the Connor Performing Arts Center at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock for the college’s first in-person convocation since 2019. The happy mood was like a champagne cork about to pop.

