CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about the robbery of a mail carrier this month on the South Side.Turns out, the thieves stole residents' mail and a postal master key--which can be used to access locked mailboxes all over the zip code.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas digs into this postal problem.Investigators say these are the men who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint this month in broad daylight, just down the street from Marvin Bonds' house. He said both men walked by his porch near 99th and Calumet minutes before the robbery. One of them even asked him for directions to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO