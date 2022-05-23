ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nuclear Bomb Simulator Used 9 Million Times Since Russia Invaded Ukraine

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A nuclear bomb simulator website has experienced a huge increase in visits since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, the creator told Newsweek .

The simulator— called NUKEMAP —was created by Alex Wellerstein, a historian of nuclear weapons, who is an associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology, in Hoboken, New Jersey.

On February 24, Russian forces began advancing into Ukrainian territory across several fronts, marking a major escalation in a conflict that started in 2014. Following the invasion, NATO activated its defense plans, while Sweden and Finland applied for membership to the organization, much to Russia's displeasure.

The conflict has led to a spike in discussions about the potential breakout of nuclear war—and people have been looking to find out what that might mean if a bomb were detonated.

The NUKEMAP models the impact of a hypothetical nuclear bomb explosion in any location that the user chooses.

Users first select the location on a map and choose certain parameters—such as the power of the hypothetical weapon and whether or not it will detonate on (or near) the ground or up in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cH5z_0fnPjsa900

Then they can click the "Detonate" button, which calculates the estimated impact of the blast, including the potential number of deaths and injuries, the dimensions of the explosion and resulting mushroom cloud, and a rough model of the resulting nuclear fallout.

"I created NUKEMAP because it's very hard for anyone—even me—to intuitively understand the sizes of nuclear explosions, much less the differences between different types of nuclear weapons," Wellerstein told Newsweek .

"NUKEMAP is made to make understanding nuclear explosions easy for anyone, since pretty much everyone knows how to use online mapping software these days."

According to Wellerstein, the NUKEMAP site has experienced a dramatic increase in traffic since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February this year.

While some Russian media outlets and officials have hinted that the county could use nuclear weapons to target NATO member nations, others have described such comments as "empty" threats .

"Starting in February, NUKEMAP has had a huge uptick in traffic, to the point of my needing to radically upgrade and improve the server to handle it all," Wellerstein said. "Since February almost nine million people have visited NUKEMAP, with some days having over 300,000 users per day."

According to Hans Kristensen and Matt Korda at the Federation of American Scientists, the largest warhead fielded on a missile in Russia currently is estimated to have a blast equivalent in explosive power to 800 kilotons of TNT.

In comparison, Little Boy—the nuclear bomb that the United States dropped on Hiroshima during WWII—had a blast equivalent in power to around 15 kilotons of TNT.

The biggest bomb that has ever been successfully tested is the Tsar Bomb, developed by the Soviet Union, which was detonated in 1961 and had a yield of an estimated 50 megatons.

"I would not be surprised if they [Russia] had gravity bombs in the megaton range, however, as the United States does as well. These are just estimates, however," Wellerstein said.

"There have been, over the years, rumors from the Russians that they were developing multi-megaton-range weapons for their new weapons systems, but whether those are true or not is not something I can verify."

Comments / 23

Ricahard Smith
3d ago

Russia and China have a more devastating weapon beyond the Nuclear fusions that is the EMP Denton Capacitifierwhich has been tested with 100%complete accuracy and is non detactibleno way to stop it's purpose.It can and WILL totally absorb all Electron's energy of everything and any thing that uses electrical current.I think it would up to you to comprehend how much devestation this will happen soon to America or any Nation that they think should be labeled and handled

Reply(3)
4
Fabian Ruiz
3d ago

End of humanity is currently happening! In our Bible revelation Almighty father, God is telling you!

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Explosion#Nuclear War#Ukraine#Nukemap#Russian#Ukrainian#Nato
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
AFP

North Korea fires submarine-launched missile after US nuclear warning

North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile Saturday, Seoul said, its second missile launch in three days, after the United States warned Pyongyang could be preparing for a nuclear test. On Wednesday, North Korea test-fired what Seoul and Tokyo said was a ballistic missile, although Pyongyang's state media -- which typically report on weapons tests -- did not comment on the event.
MILITARY
CBS News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons preemptively "if necessary"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top army officials for a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week. Kim expressed "firm will" to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
964K+
Followers
95K+
Post
845M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy