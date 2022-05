(CBS4) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has labeled A4S Construction a “severe violator” of worker safety measures following the 2021 collapse of a sewer trench that killed one employee and temporarily trapped two others. OSHA, a division of the U.S. Department of Labor, announced Tuesday it has placed the Vail-based firm in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program and has proposed penalties totaling $449,583 against the company. RELATED One Killed, One Rescued In Trench Collapse At Housing Development Site Near Breckenridge (2021) The company has 15 days to respond to the announcement, either by immediately complying with the enforcement and fines,...

