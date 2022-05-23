The South Florida Morning Show HR 4 5-23-22

BOCA RATON- With the average price of a gallon of regular gas sitting at $4.70 in Palm Beach County, millions of Floridians still plan to hit the road this Memorial Day Weekend. “Coming out of a 2 year pandemic, a lot of folks really want to travel again, and they’re...
A 25-year-old Missouri woman is facing animal cruelty after she left her dogs in a hot car while visiting a Florida restaurant. Tesia White was taken into custody in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday after authorities were informed that left her Goldendoodle, a boxer, and two Goldendoodle puppies in her car with no air conditioning and the windows rolled up.
The most recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas has left many devastated and wondering what might be done to prevent such events from happening again. Members of congress on both sides of the aisle have expressed grief as these events continue to permiate American life. In...
Swimming pool safety is top-of-mind for Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz who has introduced the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Reauthorization Act. Wasserman Schultz, who represents Broward County, says the legislation will help reduce drownings by increasing layers of protection in the event an adult is not supervising.
A Carnival Cruise ship that left Florida earlier this week, reportedly caught fire while docking at Grand Turk Island. The fire was reported on Thursday morning. According to the report, the whitetail funnel seen aboard all Carnival cruise ships is the portion of the ship that caught fire. Carnival cruises...
The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a rip current warning for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties that will be in effect until at least Sunday morning. Swimmers at area beaches should exercise caution when entering the water and if possible swim in sight of a lifeguard. If...
TALLAHASSEE- The highly contagious omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection is causing cases to rise across the state with the positivity rate now at 13%. In Palm Beach County, the positivity rate is 16%. More than 60,000 new cases were reported last week. Health officials in Florida credit vaccination efforts...
(UVALDE, Texas) — During a press conference this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blamed the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde on mental health issues. Abbott explained that law enforcement believes what’s behind these types of attacks is a growing prevalence of people with mental health issues and the need for more mental health support, not lax gun laws.
(NEW YORK) — Three years after Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos dropped her children off at school and vanished, her family members said they “feel immeasurable loss” as they await the prosecution of two people accused of conspiring with her estranged husband in her disappearance. Dulos disappeared on...
