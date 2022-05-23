ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers To Mayor Adams: Don’t Run For President

By Terry Trahim
 4 days ago
New Yorkers don’t think Mayor Adams is ready to run for president, after a report suggested that he’s considering a run for the White House.

“He has to do this job first and hopefully do a good job,” one New Yorker complained to WOR’s Alice Stockton-Rossini.

The New York Post that quoted a source as saying that Adams is thinking about a 2024 campaign if President Biden decides not to run for a second term. The person said Adams thinks the Democratic party has gone too far left and that he has a national platform that can win.

“We can’t even get him to straighten out the subways and now he’s going to try and do the country? De Blasio-lite? No thank you,” one man said.

Adams has been mayor for less than five months.

“I think he’s not suited yet,” one woman said.

