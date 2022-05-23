ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrigan, TX

Highway 59 Traffic Transitions to Two Lanes North of Corrigan

By Danny Merrell
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of a major detour that will be happening for the next 8 months on Highway 59. This traffic switch will take place just north of the city limits of Corrigan, Texas in Polk County. This construction project is scheduled to begin...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourconroenews.com

Traffic stop targeting fake license tags leads to stolen property in east Montgomery County

East Montgomery County authorities seized multiple stolen trailers during patrol efforts zeroing in on fraudulent paper license tags. On May 11, the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s day and night shift deputies conducted 90 traffic stops as part of an initiative busting the unauthorized use of the temporary tags, according to the constable’s office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Polk County, TX
City
Corrigan, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
fox4beaumont.com

Driver crashes into south Beaumont market

BEAUMONT — A driver has crashed into a market and the vehicle rolled into the store before coming to a stop. The driver crashed into the Cash Saver store in the 600 block of West Lavaca at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Ofc. Haley Morrow, the driver, a...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

County, OF chase $6B gas plants

Orange County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a Reinvestment Zone south of Rose City that could lead to a $6 billion investment by Enterprise Products Co. The county's action on the 1,800-acre property on the Orange County side of the Neches River should help convince the Barbers Hill company to build two projects on the site: a $5.25-billion ethane cracker and a $975-million export terminal able to process fully refrigerated ethane onto ships.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Clerk’s Office in Cleveland closed until further notice

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the Cleveland courthouse annex is closed at this time after two employees were terminated on Wednesday, May 25. The office will remain closed until staffing issues are resolved. According to County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers, the employees were terminated for allegedly operating a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Asphalt#Message Boards#City Limits#Txdot
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspect in Diesel Fuel Theft

MONTGOMERY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the pictured male who committed a theft of diesel fuel on April 20, 2022. The incident occurred at the Chevron Fuel Maxx, located at 26866 Hwy 105 in Montgomery, Texas. The suspect is described as a black male driving an older model white Dodge Ram with a blue front end and cab lights.
MONTGOMERY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH CLOSES FM 149

11:45am-At 11:18 am a dump truck ran off the road at FM 149 and RR Herring (just north of FM 1488). The truck hit a tree and burst into flames. Magnolia Fire responded along with MCHD. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased on the scene. FM 149 remains closed and will be for several hours.
MAGNOLIA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected

Severe Weather Alert Flood Advisory issued May 22 at 2:42 AM CDT until May 22 at 4:45 AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of southeast Texas, including the following. counties, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Thieves put on notice when it comes to catalytic converters

HOUSTON (CW39) — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts around the Harris County area and the country, the County has and enough. It’s now setting up new rules and regulations when it comes to who can and can’t get money for used catalytic converters. Harris County...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer shocked by surprise electricity switch

HOUSTON – We protect our homes and property by locking doors and gates. We put passwords on accounts with sensitive information. But KPRC 2 Investigates discovered there’s nothing you can do to protect your electric service from getting canceled or switched without your consent. It happened to one Northshore man who contacted our team for help. What we found out about your rights and your electricity service might surprise you.
HOUSTON, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazoria, Galveston, Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazoria; Galveston; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 927 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freeport, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Galveston Island West End, Lake Jackson, Angleton, Freeport, Clute, Hitchcock, Surfside Beach, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Danbury, Oyster Creek, Bailey`s Prairie, San Luis Pass and eastern Wild Peach Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH ON LOOP 336 -ASKING PUBLICS HELP

Conroe Police Department is seeking public assistance with locating and identifying the driver/owner of the White Ford Truck pictured below. This truck was spotted around the vicinity of the 900 block of N Loop 336 W in Conroe, TX early morning hours of 05/15/2022. Occupants of the truck are possible witnesses of a death investigation that occurred at that time. If anyone has any information about this truck, contact Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.
CONROE, TX
KLTV

Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to the mayor of Corrigan, a missing monkey has been found. An injured monkey was spotted along Hwy 287 in Corrigan on Monday, according to Mayor Johnna Gibson. She says the monkey, believed to be Boss, who has been missing since May 10. The monkey escaped its owner’s car when they stopped for a bottle of water at a dollar store.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy