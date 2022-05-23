Cardi B’s best friend Star Brim, the alleged “godmother” to a subset of the Bloods, has pleaded with the judge presiding over her criminal case for more freedom while out on bond, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Star has requested the court remove her curfew. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Star stands accused of being a high-ranking female member of the 5-9 Brims, who are a part of the Bloods gang. Brim (real name: Yonette Respass) was arrested in 2020 after prosecutors accused her of ordering an attack on two female bartenders at a New York...

4 DAYS AGO