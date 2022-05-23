ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche’s Byram Capable Of Stepping Up After Girard Injury

By Marko Zlomislic
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what turned out to be a controversial Game 3, defenseman Samuel Girard cruelly suffered a season-ending injury after he was crushed into the boards by St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev early in the proceedings. For a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, the Colorado Avalanche are in tough to replace...

