Detroit, MI

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ Draft Options at 8th Overall

By Devin Little
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, Delaney Rimer, and Logan Horn are the...

