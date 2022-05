A couple of local vehicle crashes lead to injury Wednesday afternoon. The first call came in to the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for a two vehicle crash on Route 68 near the Farm Show Grounds in Connoquenessing Township. Two ambulances were sent to the scene along with crews from Connoquenessing and Butler Township to treat a male with an arm injury as well as a female with a chest injury.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO