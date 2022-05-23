Special Olympics 2022 USA Games Torch Set to Pass Through Downtown Manhattan

The “Flame of Hope” will be escorted by 100 members of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes prior to lighting the cauldron at the 2022 USA Games Opening Ceremonies

On your mark, get set, go! Head to Downtown Manhattan on Tuesday, May 24, to see the start of something amazing: The Special Olympics torch, also known as the “Flame of Hope,” en route to the big games in Florida!

Special Olympics New York officials will welcome approximately 100 national officials, athletes and law enforcement personnel to downtown Manhattan Tuesday morning, as the 2022 USA Games torch makes its way through New York as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. This is all being done before lighting the cauldron during Opening Ceremonies at Disney World in Orlando June 5—and you're invited to see it on its journey!

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is a multi-state, two-week tour that began in Chicago, IL, on May 20. Guardians of the “Flame of Hope” are primarily members of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes. They've been carrying the iconic torch to major cities throughout the country leading up to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games taking place in Orlando, FL, June 5-12.

After a brief welcome ceremony in Park Row Plaza Tuesday morning, runners will carry the Flame of Hope through the streets of downtown Manhattan to the 9/11 Memorial. The best places to see the group run by are at the starting and ending points of the 1.5 mile route.

This year, the Special Olympics New York Games delegation will include nearly 200 athletes and coaches competing in 14 sports: Basketball, bocce, bowling, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, triathlon, track and field, and volleyball. More than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states will compete in the USA Games next month.

Special Olympics New York, Long Island, returned in full force with its Spring Games in Farmingdale last week after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-10 pandemic. Participants competed in track and field, swimming, powerlifting and tennis.

What You Need to Know If You Plan on Attending the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Law Enforcement Torch Run

What is the date of the torch run?

The torch run is on Tuesday, May 24.

What time does it start and end?

The torch run is approximately 30 minutes long. A welcoming ceremony will be at 9:30am, followed by the start of the run at 10am.

Where does the torch run start?

The run will start at Park Row Plaza in Downtown Manhattan, between Chambers and Beekman Streets.

Where are the best spots to see the torch on its journey?

The best places to see the group are at the starting point and finish line at 185 Greenwich St. near the 9/11 Memorial.

The Special Olympics is the world's largest sporting event for children and adults with disabilities, and events take place across the country and around the world. For more information about the Special Olympics USA Games or Special Olympics New York, visit specialolympics-ny.org/usa-games or follow Special Olympics New York on Facebook or Instagram.

Main Image: Special Olympics Torch Run in Oswego, NY. Courtesy: Special Olympics New York