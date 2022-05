Click here to read the full article. Two months is all it took. In mid-March, Omicron BA.2.12.1 and sister subvariant BA.2.12.2 made up only 1.5% of newly-sequenced positive tests in the U.S. Today, they comprise 57.9% of all new positive Covid test samples sequenced to determine the variant involved. And that roughly 58% is likely just about all BA.2.12.1. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released data this month that shows BA.2.12.1 is thought to be 30% more infectious than BA.2. The hope with BA.2.12.1 was that it would be less virulent and put fewer people in the hospital....

