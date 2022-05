LILBURN, Ga. - A growing number of Georgians complain they were tricked into buying expensive rooftop solar power systems, the kind you see advertised heavily on social media. "I really hate that we’re going to have to get involved, but there’s just so many problems," explained Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols. "We’re getting lit up at the commission — all five of us — about the problems people are having."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO