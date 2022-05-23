Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss at polo match in rare PDA moment

Whoa, Nelly!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed rare PDA Sunday as they kissed at a polo tournament in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The “Suits” alum was seen caressing the renegade royal’s cheek as she planted a sweet smooch on his lips following his participation in the match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

She was then photographed wiping her red lipstick off his face as they both laughed.

Markle, 40, looked chic in a black polka-dot blouse, a long white skirt and a big, black sun hat. She accessorized with black slingback heels and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Harry, 37, was dressed for the sport, matching his teammates in a green shirt and white riding pants. Earlier in the day, he was seen wearing a helmet as he rode a horse and helped his team earn a win on the green.

Harry stayed focused on the game when he wasn’t busy snogging his wife for all to see. GP/MEGA

Markle appeared to be channeling Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana, who notably wore a black and white polka-dot dress to Prince Charles’ polo match in 1985. Charles and Diana notoriously shared a cold, emotionless peck at the time, just four years after their wedding, amid rumors he was cheating with his now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Markle looked posh in polka-dots and a sun hat. GP/MEGA

But Markle and Harry, who share two children — son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months — looked as in love as ever as they celebrated his victory.

Harry and his team, Las Padres, won the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup by a score of 14 to 10.

The Duke of Sussex’s team won with a score of 14 to 10. GP/MEGA

The former actress posed for photos with her husband and his team members as he lifted up a big trophy inscribed with the words, “A true gentleman who dedicated his life to the sport he loved 1978.”

Markle celebrated Harry’s win by helping present a trophy to his team. GP/MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to Los Angeles in 2020 after resigning from their royal duties , are due to visit the UK again in June for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration .

The couple last visited the Queen in April ahead of the monarch’s 96th birthday while they were overseas for the Invictus Games .