ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss at polo match in rare PDA moment

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwNHE_0fnPIz0Z00

Whoa, Nelly!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed rare PDA Sunday as they kissed at a polo tournament in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The “Suits” alum was seen caressing the renegade royal’s cheek as she planted a sweet smooch on his lips following his participation in the match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

She was then photographed wiping her red lipstick off his face as they both laughed.

Markle, 40, looked chic in a black polka-dot blouse, a long white skirt and a big, black sun hat. She accessorized with black slingback heels and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Harry, 37, was dressed for the sport, matching his teammates in a green shirt and white riding pants. Earlier in the day, he was seen wearing a helmet as he rode a horse and helped his team earn a win on the green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1Bfl_0fnPIz0Z00
Harry stayed focused on the game when he wasn’t busy snogging his wife for all to see.
GP/MEGA

Markle appeared to be channeling Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana, who notably wore a black and white polka-dot dress to Prince Charles’ polo match in 1985. Charles and Diana notoriously shared a cold, emotionless peck at the time, just four years after their wedding, amid rumors he was cheating with his now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ud5B2_0fnPIz0Z00
Markle looked posh in polka-dots and a sun hat.
GP/MEGA

But Markle and Harry, who share two children — son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months — looked as in love as ever as they celebrated his victory.

Harry and his team, Las Padres, won the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup by a score of 14 to 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJYqb_0fnPIz0Z00
The Duke of Sussex’s team won with a score of 14 to 10.
GP/MEGA

The former actress posed for photos with her husband and his team members as he lifted up a big trophy inscribed with the words, “A true gentleman who dedicated his life to the sport he loved 1978.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLskV_0fnPIz0Z00
Markle celebrated Harry’s win by helping present a trophy to his team.
GP/MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to Los Angeles in 2020 after resigning from their royal duties , are due to visit the UK again in June for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration .

The couple last visited the Queen in April ahead of the monarch’s 96th birthday while they were overseas for the Invictus Games .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Amal Clooney wears floral gown to join Prince Charles at Prince’s Trust Awards

Amal Clooney is looking red hot in bold florals. Hollywood royalty met actual royalty in London last night when the human rights attorney joined Prince Charles to present an award on behalf of his charity, The Prince’s Trust — and of course, she looked absolutely stunning while doing so. Wearing a strapless white gown with a red floral print, Clooney brightened up a rainy red carpet for the 18th annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of young people who have made a positive impact on the world. She added white pumps and a coordinating clutch along with a short white...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why Harry and Meghan can’t bring Netflix cameras to UK palaces next week

Don’t expect to see any behind-the-scenes footage of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on Netflix. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are banned from filming in any palaces or royal residences, according to sources. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been filming a docu-series for the streamer, will next week travel to the UK to join in the monarch’s celebrations. But they won’t be bringing along cameras as part of the “Sandringham agreement” made when the couple quit their royal roles back in January 2020. Asked whether they would be planning to film while in Britain, a royal source said: “I highly doubt they...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, rushed to hospital after possible stroke

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, was reportedly hospitalized Monday night after believing he’d suffered a stroke. The retired television lighting director, 77, was photographed being loaded into an ambulance in Tijuana, Mexico, with an oxygen mask strapped across his face, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, Thomas was rushed across the border to a hospital in Chula Vista, Calif., around 9:30 p.m. local time. He reportedly could not speak to paramedics and had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper. “My father is recovering in [the] hospital,” Thomas’ 57-year-old daughter, Samantha Markle, later told the Daily...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s sister accuses her of ‘negligence’ amid father’s health scare

Meghan Markle’s estranged sister is begging the former royal to stop “watching and doing nothing” as their father recovers from a possible stroke. Samantha Markle went so far as to describe the Duchess of Sussex’s lack of involvement as “elder abuse,” as she seemingly hasn’t checked in on their unwell dad, Thomas Markle. “He’s been through so much,” Samantha, 57, said of Thomas, 77, on “Dan Wootton Tonight.” “Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke. None of us have heard from Meghan – that’s negligence.” Samantha claimed their father “doesn’t have a lot of time,” so if Meghan, 40, doesn’t reach out...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ice-T slams haters after Coco Austin pushes daughter, 6, in stroller: ‘F em all’

Ice-T is not here for hate over his and Coco Austin’s 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, using a stroller on a recent shopping trip. The rapper, 64, retweeted an article about the controversial parenting decision on Wednesday, writing, “Lol… CNN? Really?” The “Law & Order: SVU” star added, “MFs ain’t got s–t else to talk about. F em all. Smh. Lol.” Austin, 43, had a similar response to the “ridiculous” backlash hours earlier. “Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary [sic] everything i do!” the actress tweeted. “Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Case Crumbles? Social Media In Overdrive As Johnny Depp Pal Releases New Evidence That Questions Amber Heard Claims

While on the stand last week, Amber Heard was presented with a photo that was taken during her and ex-husband Johnny Depp's honeymoon in 2015. The picture shows the actor, 58, with some bruises under his eyes, and though he claimed he received the injuries from Heard's abuse, she countered that the snap was "photoshopped," adding, "I've seen this picture before, and he's not injured in it."However, Depp's pal Russel Wong may have proved that the Aquaman star, 36, was lying, as he recently shared a photo from that same time frame that shows the Pirates of the Caribbean star...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Nelly
Person
Prince Charles
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez reacts to ‘Shades of Blue’ co-star Ray Liotta’s death

Jennifer Lopez is heartbroken over the tragic news of Ray Liotta’s death. “Ray was my partner in crime on ‘Shades of Blue’ … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children,” the actress wrote Thursday in a tribute post dedicated to her late co-star. “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.” Lopez, 52, went on to recall some of the “intense” moments she and Liotta shared on set. “The first time we walked...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Laverne Cox honored as first transgender Barbie: ‘Catsuit fantasy, honey’

She’s officially a Barbie Girl. Laverne Cox has been turned into one of the iconic dolls to celebrate her achievements in the LGBTQIA+ community, marking the launch of Mattel’s first-ever transgender Barbie. “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection,” she said in a statement. Telling People the experience was “surreal,” the actress, producer and writer said, “I can’t believe it. I love her outfit.” Cox, who cited recent anti-trans legislation and discrimination against trans children, shared her pride that Barbie...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Austin Butler finally addresses Vanessa Hudgens breakup 2 years later

Austin Butler finally broke his silence on his breakup with Vanessa Hudgens, more than two years after they called it quits. “Life is full of changes,” the “Elvis” star said in his June 2022 GQ cover story, published Wednesday. “You’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing,” he continued. Butler, 30, and Hudgens, 33, dated from 2011 to 2020, ending their nearly decade-long romance in January of that year. The “High School Musical” star previously dated her co-star Zac Efron and moved on with MLB player Cole Tucker in December 2020. Butler, for his part, was spotted with model Kaia Gerber...
MLB
Page Six

Katie Maloney: ‘I’ve been on a date’ since Tom Schwartz breakup

Katie Maloney is moving on. The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed Tuesday that she has “been on a date” since her breakup with Tom Schwartz. While Maloney, 35, told “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young that she is “not trying to get a boyfriend” just yet, she clarified that she does “like going out [and] flirting.” The Bravolebrity noted that she has chosen to meet people in real life as opposed to on dating apps. Maloney’s comments come two months after she and Schwartz, 39, announced their split. “After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pda#Polo#Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk
Page Six

Lala Kent: Randall Emmett threatened to call cops when I wanted to leave

Lala Kent claimed ex-fiancé Randall Emmett would threaten to call the cops if she tried to leave their house with their 1-year-old daughter. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 31, said on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” Thursday that she she decided dump the “Irishman” producer, 51, on Oct. 15, 2021, amid cheating rumors, but he allegedly refused to let her move out until 12 days later when he left for a trip to Miami. “He wasn’t letting me leave the house with Ocean during those 12 days,” Kent claimed, referencing the exes’ baby girl. “He would threaten to call the police on me if I...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Megan Fox traded her heels for Vans at Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding

Now this is a trend we can get behind! Megan Fox traded in her heels for sneakers while attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s extravagant wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday. For the cliffside nuptials, the actress, 36, paired her black corseted Zuhair Murad Couture taffeta gown with matching platform peep-toe heels. But according to her latest photos from the grand reception – where guests were served a pitiful amount of pasta – Fox switched into a more comfortable pair of shoes to party the night away. “We went to a wedding…” she captioned Wednesday’s Instagram post, which showed fiancé Machine Gun...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford’s twin at Cannes 2022 ‘Elvis’ premiere

Ladies in red. Kaia Gerber supported boyfriend Austin Butler at the premiere of his new movie, “Elvis,” during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Wednesday, dressed in a custom red silk slip dress from Celine by Hedi Slimane. The 20-year-old catwalker was the spitting image of her model mom, Cindy Crawford, who picked a similar scarlet style with spaghetti straps for a Tom Ford-hosted event back in 1997 — five years before her daughter was born. While Crawford, now 56, let her then-shoulder-length brunette hair down for the ’90s event, Gerber swept hers into a loose updo. And while both women opted for natural makeup (the...
MOVIES
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner: Living with Kanye West was ‘difficult’ for Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner is sharing why it wasn’t all roses, or rose walls, in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage. “He was very difficult to live with,” the former Olympian, 72, said on “The Pivot Podcast” Tuesday. Jenner pointed out, however, that West, 44, had been on her “side” when she transitioned in 2015, but she still considers the billionaire rapper a “very complicated guy.” “Actually, I’m really into Pete right now with Kim,” she added, speaking of “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson’s romance with her former stepdaughter. “We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

‘RHOBH’ recap: Kyle Richards slams ‘dramatic’ Crystal in fight over feelings

Kyle Richards slammed Crystal Kung Minkoff for being “too dramatic” in a fight over feelings on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”  “Crystal, you’re being too dramatic about this,” Richards, 53, told Kung Minkoff, 39, in front of their co-stars during a cast trip to Palm Springs, Calif.. “Each situation is different.” The latter “Housewife” shot back, “I never said we have the same situation. I’m triggered by what’s happening right now. That’s all.” The argument began after Kung Minkoff pointed out perceived “hypocrisy” when Richards told Sutton Stracke she wasn’t “empathetic” in her response to Dorit Kemsley’s terrifying...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

George Wayne claims he introduced Kate Moss to Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s ongoing legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard has old gossip scribes dusting off their files from the ’90s. On Tuesday, former Vanity Fair columnist George Wayne staked his claim as the person who introduced Depp to ex-girlfriend Kate Moss. “It was I who introduced Kate and Johnny,” Wayne, 70, wrote in an Instagram post before Moss took the stand on Wednesday to testify on behalf of Depp. Wayne claimed he “took her hand and immediately took her to Johnny’s table” when she walked into then-hot spot Cafe Tabac in the East Village in 1994. “[I said], ‘Johnny this is Kate...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dean McDermott hangs out with ex-wife amid Tori Spelling divorce rumors

Dean McDermott hung out with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, amid speculation that he and current wife Tori Spelling are headed for a divorce. McDermott reposted an Instagram Story video originally shared Wednesday by the former couple’s 23-year-old son, Jack, in which the family of three chatted over drinks at Bottle Club Pub in San Francisco. “LOOK WHOS HERE!!!!” Jack captioned one of the slides, clearly thrilled to see his parents hanging out. McDermott, 55, and Eustace, 60, were married from 1993 until 2006 and didn’t always get along after their divorce, but they turned over a new leaf after reconnecting at Jack’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Page Six

Dean McDermott and ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace attend son Jack’s graduation

Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, put on a united front at their son Jack’s college graduation Thursday. The 23-year-old San Francisco State University grad was all smiles in a purple cap and gown with his divorced parents after the ceremony. “So proud of this young man!!” McDermott, 55, captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He graduated SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @jackmonty and @maryjoeustace.” Eustace, 60, posted a picture of her own, captioned, “Bliss with the graduate. #love.” Jack’s stepmom, Tori Spelling, did not appear to attend the ceremony. (She and McDermott have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Page Six

Page Six

109K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy