Nashville, TN

Semi-Truck Driver Indicted on 45 Charges Following June 2021 Crash in Nashville

By Source Staff
 4 days ago

A semi-truck driver is in the Downtown Detention Center following a grand jury indictment resulting in 45 charges based on a months-long investigation into a June 2021 crash on Elm Hill Pike and Wanda Drive. Abdalla Arbo, 41 , who was taken into custody Thursday, is charged with 32 counts of forgery and multiple motor carrier safety rules violations after Tennessee Highway Patrol and MNPD crash investigators found falsified logbooks and unreported brake issues with the freightliner.

Arbo was operating the tractor-trailer on June 24 when a Honda Accord turned right in the pathway of the semi. Arbo swerved attempting to avoid the crash but instead struck the Honda, a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Ford Escape in the process. The tractor trailer proceeded to enter the front yard and garage of a nearby home.

Four people, including Arbo, were injured as a result of the crash. Arbo is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by reckless driving, and five counts of reckless endangerment by a motor vehicle.

Arbo is being held on a $75,000 bond.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Ashland City, TN
Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

