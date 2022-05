Police have identified the victim found shot dead in a vehicle in Fort Washington and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, authorities say. Donte Moore, 21, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the 1800 block of Bernard Drive around 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, says the Prince George's County Police Department.

FORT WASHINGTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO