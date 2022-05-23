ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

Two sets of twins graduating top of class at San Angelo Central, Lake View

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWUfC_0fnPEv3900

San Angelo will see two sets of twins graduating at the top of their respective high school classes at Central and Lake View this year.

It's a remarkable fact considering the enrollment numbers of San Angelo's two biggest schools. The Class of 2022 at Central is estimated to be about 700 students, while Lake View's graduating class has about 180 students.

Landra Elizabeth Williams is the valedictorian at Lake View, and her sister Alexis Sue Williams is the salutatorian.

Across town, Elizabeth Grace (Gracie) Barker is the valedictorian at Central, while her sister Elliott Faith Barker is the salutatorian.

"We’ve pushed each other to be better our whole lives, and I don’t think we would be this successful without each other," Gracie said. "It feels like Ellie and I both beat the rest of the class in a team effort, instead of feeling like I beat Ellie.”

Ellie was born first, however, just one minute earlier than Gracie.

“Honestly, we all joke about the age thing coming into play, but at the end of the day we’re so close that I’m happy with the results,” Ellie said. “We’re just .0038 points apart, so how can I really be upset about that? I’m just really proud of both of us. This is a huge accomplishment.”

Ellie was also a three-year varsity soccer player. She'll be attending Texas A&M University to study biomedical engineering.

Gracie, who also won first place in ready writing at the UIL academic state meet earlier this month, will be going to college at the University of Texas to study political communications and become an attorney.

The Williams twins were involved in numerous extracurricular activities outside the classroom at Lake View.

Alexis played softball and basketball, while Landra competed in softball and cross country, and she was a member of the marching band.

Landra will continue band at Texas A&M, where she will study nutrition. Alexis will attend Abilene Christian University to study education.

"I’m so proud of where I’m at and I’m proud of Landy, but yeah it would have been nice to get first,” Alexis joked about being second to her sister who is seven minutes younger.

Both schools will hold their graduation ceremonies Saturday, May 28. Central's graduation will be at 9 a.m. at Angelo State University's Junell Center, 2235 S. Jackson St. Lake View's graduation will be at 11:30 a.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Two sets of twins graduating top of class at San Angelo Central, Lake View

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

2 fires threaten structures in Lake Fort Phantom area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two small fires broke out Thursday afternoon near Lake Fort Phantom, threatening structures. Fire officials told KTAB/KRBC that both fires were contained before spreading to any nearby structures. The first fire happening near the corner of Cove Road and Raindance Circle, and the second along Dixon Road. A cause of this […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

You Can Live Like A Texas Billionaire Just Minutes South Of Abilene

Have you ever dreamed of living like a billionaire? Not like a millionaire or a really wealthy Texas cattle rancher, but like a true Texas billionaire? If the answer was yes to any of those, then get ready because you have a chance of living like a billionaire and you don’t have to spend a billion dollars to do it either at this Airbnb.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Candle Light Vigil to be Held in San Angelo for Robb Elementary Shooting Victims

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday afternoon to remember the victims who were killed on Tuesday during the Robb Elementary Shooting. According to the church, the vigil will be held on May 25 at 7 p.m. at 20 E. Beauregard Ave. Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed earlier today that 21 total victims were killed in the shooting. 19 of the 21 were fourth grade students. The other two were the student's teachers. For the full list of victims see: Sacred Heart will be joining churches and communities across the state of Texas in the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake View#Texas A M University#Commencement Ceremony#Angelo State University#Education#Central
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: One Person Shot at South Texas Elementary School

UVALDE, TX – Reports out of South Texas Tuesday indicate one person has been shot at an elementary school in Uvalde and the shooter is now in custody. According to reporters at the scene, the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde is on lockdown Tuesday as law enforcement is responding to an "active shooter."
UVALDE, TX
ktxs.com

Rain and storm reports from Monday and Tuesday

BIG COUNTRY — Rounds of showers and thunderstorms moved through our area on Monday, May 23rd and Tuesday, May 24th of this week. This brought our area much needed rainfall to help out our drought conditions, but it also brought some severe weather along with it. There were several...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Central Texans speak on Fort Hood name change

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — General Richard Cavazos was the first Hispanic four star general in the history of the U.S. Army and had a long career of service. But some in the Central Texas area aren’t too happy about the idea of Fort Hood changing its name. “I just don’t feel that it’s […]
FORT HOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Sales Tax Receipts Decline

SAN ANGELO, TX — The State of Texas Comptroller reported that for the first time in at least two years, sales tax receipts declined within the San Angelo city limits when measured month over the same month in the previous year. April 2022 sales tax revenue to the City of San Angelo declined 0.75% The State of Texas deposited $3,366,301.65 into the City of San Angelo’s general fund for sales tax the in April. This is down from the $3,391,684.31 deposited in April 2021. For the fiscal year to date, sales tax revenue is still up 5.82% over last year’s FY-to-date for the City of San Angelo. The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KAKE TV

Man rushed to school to help, learned stepdaughter died

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Medical assistant Angel Garza rushed to Robb Elementary School soon after a gunman opened fire on a classroom of grade schoolers and immediately found a girl covered in blood among the terrified children streaming out of the building. “I’m not hurt. He shot my best...
UVALDE, TX
KEAN 105

One Of The First Houses Ever Built In Abilene Is Still Standing

When Abilene was first settled, most settlers lived in tents or covered wagons. It is believed that the oldest still-standing home in Abilene, Texas is at 342 Poplar Street on Abilene's southside. The home was built in 1882, by Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Watson who came from Kentucky and settled in Abilene, According to the Stone Owl Institute.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday May 24th

Cooler & wet weather will be with us for another couple of days and then we should see warmer temps as we make our way just in time for the upcoming weekend across the Big Country. For today, expect a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of around 83 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see a 50% chance of showers and a low around 57 degrees. The winds will shift to the north and be at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

COOPER SUPPLY INC Announces Closing of Hardware Business in Coleman

COOPER SUPPLY INC announces the closing of our (Hardware division ONLY) of the business located in Coleman, Texas. Cooper Supply Inc will continue to provide all your poly pipe needs and services related to that industry as always. Cooper Supply Inc will continue as an energy related operation only and no further hardware sales will be provided. We are grateful for the many years of your patronage and patience in allowing us to be a part of the community.
COLEMAN, TX
News On 6

Family Remembers The Life Of TD Smith After His Death

For TD Smith, his life has been filled with accomplishments, acknowledgment and joy. “I think he lettered 17 times in football and track,” said Bill Lee, TD’s stepson. Growing up in San Antonio, TD Smith was quite the athlete. In fact, there’s a street named in his honor at Abilene Christian University where he attended school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saisd.org

A Letter to our Families from Superintendent Carl Dethloff

We are shaken to the core after hearing the devastating news from Uvalde CISD. Our schools should be places of learning, hope, and celebration - a safe spot to grow success in the future. We mourn the lives lost in Uvalde, and are deeply saddened by the fear it creates for school communities.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene fire crews battle early morning flames at local business

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department responded to a call early this morning around 3:40am in Abilene. According to a press release, crews arrived on the 2400 Block of North Treadaway Blvd to find a private business with heavy levels of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Due to the size and structure of the building, a second alarm had to be initiated.
San Angelo LIVE!

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for San Angelo & West Texas

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of West Texas including the Concho Valley and the City of San Angelo effective until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.   According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight across the entire region as a cold front moves south across the region.  Isolated thunderstorms will develop behind the front as in passes through the Concho Valley late this afternoon.  Those isolated thunderstorms are forecast to develop into a line of thunderstorms and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
886
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy