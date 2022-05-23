Two sets of twins graduating top of class at San Angelo Central, Lake View

San Angelo will see two sets of twins graduating at the top of their respective high school classes at Central and Lake View this year.

It's a remarkable fact considering the enrollment numbers of San Angelo's two biggest schools. The Class of 2022 at Central is estimated to be about 700 students, while Lake View's graduating class has about 180 students.

Landra Elizabeth Williams is the valedictorian at Lake View, and her sister Alexis Sue Williams is the salutatorian.

Across town, Elizabeth Grace (Gracie) Barker is the valedictorian at Central, while her sister Elliott Faith Barker is the salutatorian.

"We’ve pushed each other to be better our whole lives, and I don’t think we would be this successful without each other," Gracie said. "It feels like Ellie and I both beat the rest of the class in a team effort, instead of feeling like I beat Ellie.”

Ellie was born first, however, just one minute earlier than Gracie.

“Honestly, we all joke about the age thing coming into play, but at the end of the day we’re so close that I’m happy with the results,” Ellie said. “We’re just .0038 points apart, so how can I really be upset about that? I’m just really proud of both of us. This is a huge accomplishment.”

Ellie was also a three-year varsity soccer player. She'll be attending Texas A&M University to study biomedical engineering.

Gracie, who also won first place in ready writing at the UIL academic state meet earlier this month, will be going to college at the University of Texas to study political communications and become an attorney.

The Williams twins were involved in numerous extracurricular activities outside the classroom at Lake View.

Alexis played softball and basketball, while Landra competed in softball and cross country, and she was a member of the marching band.

Landra will continue band at Texas A&M, where she will study nutrition. Alexis will attend Abilene Christian University to study education.

"I’m so proud of where I’m at and I’m proud of Landy, but yeah it would have been nice to get first,” Alexis joked about being second to her sister who is seven minutes younger.

Both schools will hold their graduation ceremonies Saturday, May 28. Central's graduation will be at 9 a.m. at Angelo State University's Junell Center, 2235 S. Jackson St. Lake View's graduation will be at 11:30 a.m. at Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

