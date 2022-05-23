ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel's NewMed says moving forward with Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus

By Reuters
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - Israel's NewMed Energy on Monday said it was moving forward with development of the Aphrodite natural gas field offshore Cyprus and reported a drop in quarterly profit as new tax regulations took effect.

The company said it had made a decision with its partners in Aphrodite "to engage with a drill ship to drill the first production well in the reservoir."

It did not disclose details of the timeline.

Aphrodite was discovered in 2011 and is estimated to contain 129 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas.

"This is a significant step towards the possible development of Aphrodite – the first natural gas discovery in Cyprus," the company said.

NewMed reported first quarter net profit of $84 million, down from $115 million a year earlier. Revenues from the sale of natural gas and condensate in quarter totaled $247 million, up from $216 million in the previous year.

The company is also a main stakeholder in the large Israeli gas field Leviathan. NewMed said that Egypt was the main market for Leviathan in the quarter, with 1.1 bcm of gas being supplied to Egypt and 0.7 bcm going to Jordan.

NewMed also announced a profit distribution of $50 million.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

EU may clinch summit deal to embargo Russian oil shipments

BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - EU countries scrambled on Friday to reach a deal that would embargo seaborne deliveries of Russian oil but still allow deliveries by pipeline, a compromise to win over Hungary and unblock new sanctions against Moscow, officials said. An agreement could be reached by envoys of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UAE interested in Turkish energy investments, says minister

ANKARA, May 27 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is eyeing investments in Turkey's energy sector, ports and railways, Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday. Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul, Al Nahyan said the UAE was especially interested...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan raids Chinese firms in latest crackdown on chip engineer-poaching

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent this week, the island’s Investigation Bureau said on Thursday, the latest crackdown on Chinese firms to protect its chip supremacy. Home to chipmaker giant TSMC and accounting for the majority...
CHINA
Reuters

China, Russia veto U.S. push for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Reuters) - China and Russia vetoed on Thursday a U.S.-led push to impose more United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, publicly splitting the U.N. Security Council for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006. The remaining 13...
WORLD
Reuters

Moscow says it is preparing measures against English-language media in Russia

May 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against "Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

