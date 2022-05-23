Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes her second child with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes her second child with her husband, Chris Pratt . The happy family took to social media to introduce their sweet baby girl Eloise.

“We are excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Chris wrote on Instagram. “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.” Katherine and Chris also share a one-year-old daughter, Lyla Marie , born in August 2020.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt with Lyla

RELATED:

Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver , also joined the celebration . “The birth of any child is a miracle. It’s a joy, a blessing! It’s an extraordinary honor to watch your child become a parent,” Shriver wrote on Instagram. “Now for the second time, I feel deeply blessed and overjoyed! @katherineschwarzenegger is such an extraordinary and loving mom. @prattprattpratt is a wonderful father. Eloise is so blessed, as is her entire family. Eloise, we welcome you and we thank god you are here! Love, Mama G ♥️ #proudmama.”

During an interview with the Today Show , Pratt talked about the tight bond that exists between his daughter Lyla and Shriver. ”She’s super doting. We call her ‘Mama G.’ And Lyla just lights up so much when we talk about going to ‘Mama G’s’ house.” He also added that all kids loved going to Shriver’s house. “It probably doesn’t hurt that there are giant bowls of candy everywhere,” he said.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pratt started dating in June 2018. They got engaged in January 2019 and tied the knot in June of the same year.

Chris also shares a son Jack , 9, with his ex-wife Anna Faris .