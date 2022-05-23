ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Andrew Wiggins 'posterize' dunk becomes talk of the NBA playoffs

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qjTN_0fnPAgCK00

DALLAS (CBS SF) -- To put it mildly Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins has silenced his critics this season, but it was a thunderous Game 3, fourth-quarter dunk Sunday night over Dallas star Luka Doncic that put an exclamation point on it.

Wiggins stole the limelight from teammate Steph Curry, scoring 27 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in Golden State's  109-100 victory, putting the Warriors on win way from advancing to the team's sixth NBA Finals in eight years.

It even impressed Doncic.

" I mean, I got hit a little bit, but that was impressive, I'm not going to lie," he told reporters after the game. "I saw the video again, I was like, ooh. That was pretty incredible. I wish I had those bunnies."

Initially, Wiggins was called for an offensive foul on the play, but Golden State head coach Steve Kerr challenged it and the call was overturned.

"Just feeling the energy," he said of the play. "You know, that was the main thing when I seen the rim, that's all I seen. They tried to take it away from me but Steve challenged and we won. Thank him for that."

Even since Wiggins was the NBA's first pick in the 2014 Draft, he has been labeled as an underachiever.  Then he arrived to Golden State in the February 2020 trade that sent D'Angelo Russell and two others to Minnesota.

Under Kerr's coaching and the support of his teammates, Wiggins has flourished.  He was a starter for the Western Conference at this year's All-Star Game.

"That's a guy that's been criticized for being lackadaisical, and the beat goes on, you know, we've heard it all, and yet on the biggest stage, he's come through," said Warriors star Draymond Green. "I always said, no one talks about teams that guys are on or organizations that guys are in. No one ever talks about that. It's always the player's fault. You know, he's showing that I'm not far off when I say that. So you know, it's great to see. Absolutely amazing to see him pick up his level of play."

Curry echoed Green's sentiments.

"I said that at the time of when the trade happen, it was the idea of what he could do to impact games for us," Curry said. "Defensively, his athleticism, he was a 20-point scorer so he knew how to put the ball in the basket but he would be asked to do it a different way and balance with the rest of the guys. We've been preaching that since he joined the team well over two years ago."

"It's amazing to see it happen under the bright lights. You don't know how a guy is going to respond when they are asked to do what we are asking him to do at this stage in the season in the playoffs and you have the highest hopes, and he's stepping up, and that's only because of his approach and his attitude and him just being a gamer. What we're asking him to do is guard the best guy on the other side and make it difficult on him, be aggressive offensively, take what you see, or just don't rebound the ball."

"It's been awesome. Even just his comfort level, to put pressure on the rim, like we don't have that much vertical threat with the other guys that we have. He can provide that."\

Klay Thompson has also been impressed.

"I'm so happy for Andrew," he said. "He worked so hard to get to this point and to become an All-Star this year, we've just got to help him become a champion and he will obviously help us. But what he did tonight, highest plus/minus on the team, 27 and 11, excellent defense, that's what we brought him on for. He is such a talented player, and I'm so grateful we have him."

Comments / 2

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

The result of Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout, revealed

Colin Kaepernick participated in a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The workout is undoubtedly the largest stride Kaepernick has made in returning to the NFL. But how did it go? Is Kaepernick the newest face of the franchise, and is Derek Carr’s position as the Raiders starting quarterback still intact?
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Andrew Wiggins
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s immediate statement to Warriors star Steph Curry after he won Western Conference Finals MVP

Stephen Curry has finally won a Finals MVP… sort of. The Golden State Warriors star nabbed the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Finals MVP award. It’s an incredible achievement, one that Curry is worthy of due to his insane performances against the Mavs. During the awarding ceremony, though, one teammate of Steph decided to poke a little fun at him.
NBA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Kyrie Irving Contract

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world a few years ago when they were able to land both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency. After making a trade for James Harden, it looked like the Nets were set up for years of success. However, the 2021-22 season saw the Big 3 evaporate after the Nets were forced to trade a disgruntled Harden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins reacts to first NBA Finals appearance with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green on Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading back to the NBA Finals. Following two years of injury-plagued seasons that kept them out of the NBA Playoffs, they are back on top of the Western Conference. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are surrounded by a new supporting cast, highlighted by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, as they head to their sixth Finals in eight years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Stephen Curry#Nba Finals#Cbs Sf
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Powerful Message

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea to United States politicians to institute stricter gun laws. His plea came in the wake of a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 18 children and one teacher dead. This isn't the first time Kerr has taken to the microphone following a shooting where he pleaded with the U.S. government and he's clearly frustrated.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBC Sports

Disengaged Dubs fall to Mavericks in shadow of Texas tragedy

The freshest team in these NBA playoffs came out for the opening tip Tuesday in Dallas with a chance to win the Western Conference finals and by the second quarter looked tired. Or disinterested. Maybe distracted. Surely, the Warriors were disengaged. Given the tragic events of the day in south-central...
NBA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy