For some, there’s nothing better in life than an adrenaline rush. The high of soaring through the air, throttling across the ground, or barreling down river rapids often leads to lifelong memories – experiences that have people coming back again and again. So, what is it like to operate a business that provides these hair-raising thrills to customers? Read on to hear about the ins and outs of it all from local companies doing just that – and excelling at it.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO