Davos-Qatar's World Cup Audience Projected To Be 5 Billion: FIFA Boss

China and Russia vetoed on Thursday a U.S.-led push to impose more United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, publicly splitting the U.N. Security Council for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006. The remaining 13 council members all voted in favor...
Southeast Asia and Latin America are strong growth regions for Mastercard after its withdrawal from Russia in March and India's 2021 ban on it from issuing new cards, the company's co-president for international markets said. "Southeast Asia is exciting (due to) the right demographics, the adoption of technology and digitisation,...
The World Health Organization assembly passed a motion on Thursday condemning the regional health emergency triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rejected a rival resolution from Moscow that made no mention of its own role in the crisis. The original proposal, brought by the United States and some 50...
The lapse of a key U.S. license allowing Russia to make payments on its sovereign debt to U.S. holders has put the prospect of the country defaulting on its sovereign debt back into focus. Russia is due to pay $100 million in interest on two sovereign bonds on Friday, with...
Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
Italy and Hungary have urged the EU to call explicitly for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks with Russia, putting themselves at odds with other member states determined to take a hard line with Moscow ahead of a summit next week. A draft concluding statement for the May 30-31...
Russia is advancing a new law allowing it to take control of the local businesses of western companies that decide to leave in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, raising the stakes for multinationals trying to exit. The law, which could be in place within weeks, will give Russia...
North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip in which he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state. South Korea's deputy national security advisor, Kim Tae-hyo, said that the North...
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the invasion of Ukraine as a...
Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that included visiting the towns of...
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently expressed his interest in attacking Poland next, adding that he is already prepared for assault should the Russian leader give the order. Chechen leader and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov threatened to take over Poland in less than 10 seconds unless they...
Hong Kong's central bank plans to hold a major conference in November it hopes will draw global banking bosses, sources said, as the financial hub seeks to welcome back international business following two gruelling years of closed borders. For most chief executives of the world's major banks, the meeting would...
The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of mobile rocket launchers to Australia, as the country seeks to boost its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. approved several weapons sales worth as much as $3.1 billion to allies, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, including helicopters to Egypt and missiles to the Netherlands.
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan disbanded a protest march by supporters on Thursday after clashes with police outside parliament, but threatened that they would return unless an election was called within six days. Khan had rallied thousands of supporters to Islamabad, with plans to occupy sensitive parts of the...
EU countries scrambled on Friday to reach a deal that would embargo seaborne deliveries of Russian oil but still allow deliveries by pipeline, a compromise to win over Hungary and unblock new sanctions against Moscow, officials said. An agreement could be reached by envoys of European Union governments in Brussels...
Talks between Turkish officials and delegations from Sweden and Finland this week in Turkey made little headway overcoming Ankara's objections to the Nordic countries joining NATO, and it is not yet clear when further discussions will take place, according to two sources. "It is not an easy process," a senior...
The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to make breaking European Union sanctions against Russia a crime, a move that would allow EU governments to confiscate assets of companies and individuals that evade EU restrictions against Moscow. Breaking EU sanctions on Russia is now a criminal offence in 12 EU countries....
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to divide Europe by invading Ukraine had backfired and told Naval Academy graduates their job will be ensuring maritime freedom in the South China Sea. Biden told 1,200 graduating cadets in Annapolis, Maryland, that they are entering...
HSBC is facing queries from customers about its commitment to fight climate change after a senior banker downplayed the risks, sources told Reuters, with at least one large institutional investor reconsidering whether to employ the bank for a sustainability role, according to one of the people. The investor, which manages...
