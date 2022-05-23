Obituary for Angelene Havens

Funeral services for Pamela Ann Stanly Ennenbach will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Castor Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Castor Cemetery under the direction of Jeane’s Funeral Service. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, May 31st from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Funeral services for Vicky Lynn “Vic” Gray, 53, of DeRidder, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Hopewell Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Whitaker Cemetery under the direction of the Labby Memorial Funeral of DeRidder. Visitation will be Friday, May 27,...
A Celebration of Life for Joyce & Joseph Serhan will be held at 12:00pm on June 4, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in DeRidder, Louisiana with a reception to follow. If you would like to celebrate with us remotely on Jun 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada), please click on the link below and enter the meeting ID and password.
Pamela “Pam” Nugent Carroll, 74, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, 5:00 pm until… at Unity Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Vistation will resume 8:00 am until the funeral at 10:00 am, Friday, May 27, 2022 at Unity Baptist Church in DeRidder, Louisiana.
Virginia Denise Davis, 58, of DeRidder, LA passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, June 4 from 1pm-2pm at Grace Church. Memorial service will be Saturday, June 4 at 2pm at Grace Church. For full obituary, visit Chaddick Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Laverne M. Jackson, 92, of Leesville will be held Saturday May 28, 2022 at 11 am Pine Grove Baptist Church in Mora, Louisiana. For full Obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
A memorial service honoring the life of Alexa Stothart Boyette will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Natchitoches, LA. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Her death occurred on May 11, 2022, in Leesville, LA. Interment at Springville Cemetery in Coushatta, LA will follow the memorial service.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until service time in the church. A celebration of life for Richard “Dickie” Bailes, 72, of Leesville, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2:00p.m. in the First Baptist Church in Leesville. Burial will follow in the Leesville Cemetery under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that LA 1218, Sabine Parish, will be closed at the Kansas City Southern Railroad track Thursday June 2, 2022 from 7:00 AM with a reopening to traffic at 5:00 PM on Friday June 3, 2022. The closure is for Kansas City Southern Railroad to replace the track panel and the crossing surface. LA 1218 will be closed completely to all traffic during this time. Watch for markings for the traffic detour.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On sunny days like this one, you may want to get outside and enjoy the weather. But - with these warmer temperatures comes snake season. One Dequincy woman’s snakebite experience, and her advice for others two years later. “We live in the south, it’s...
Shane Bernard kept hearing a persistent rumor. For almost two years the historian and curator at the McIlhenny Company, makers of Tabasco Brand Products, had been told there was a Catholic church in Parks, La. that housed a painting depicting The Last Supper. In this painting, on a table in front of Jesus and his disciples, was a bottle of Tabasco Sauce, he was told.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to verify the safety and well-being of Lindsay Marie Carter, 34, of Rosepine. Carter may be driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima, Silver in color, bearing LA Plate # 403 FBJ. Anyone with any information relating to the whereabouts of Carter should contact...
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pot-belly pig, abandoned by her owners following an eviction in Lafayette, is getting a new home. According to the Lafayette Animal Shelter, the property owner who found Peppa realized that her owners were likely not returning and reached out to the animal shelter for help.
A Sulphur High School graduate was killed Saturday, hours after her commencement celebration, in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue. A makeshift memorial of cards, flowers, teddy bears and balloons now dot the landscaping around the intersection. Her high school identified the graduate as...
Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101. Louisiana – Troopers with LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Road in Jefferson Davis Parish on May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash. The pedestrian was walking north within the lane of travel on LA 101, according to the preliminary investigation. At the same time, the driver of a northbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the pedestrian.
A Vernon Parish deputy is being called a hero after his tireless work and dedication in locating a senior citizen who had become lost last week. On Friday, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call that an 89-year-old, cognitively impaired man had wandered away from his home in the Burr Ferry community. Family members told authorities they were even more concerned because the man had trouble speaking due to medical issues.
CAMPTI, La. -- A Campti man was found shot to death in the street Thursday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The victim has been identified as Darnell Jermaine Browder, 39. His body was found around 10:30 a.m. at the end of Roberson Street near the St. Paul...
Dwight S. “Bo” Ramsay, a decorated veteran of two wars, Lafayette civic leader, oil and gas entrepreneur and golf course owner died Thursday at age 94, according to a statement from his family. A Purple Heart recipient, Ramsay served in the Army’s 11th Airborne Division. He first served...
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A currently unidentified pedestrian has died following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy 101 near Iowa, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Rd. in Jefferson Davis Parish around 1 a.m. on May 26, 2022.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “I even had to see a doctor about anxiety, because I had been out of my house for so long and not being able to be home,’ Tammy Guillory said. “The place you call home.”. Tammy and Charles Guillory have called a...
