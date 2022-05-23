Obituary for Angelene Havens

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101. Louisiana – Troopers with LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Road in Jefferson Davis Parish on May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash. The pedestrian was walking north within the lane of travel on LA 101, according to the preliminary investigation. At the same time, the driver of a northbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the pedestrian.

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO