Sacramento Woman Ignores ‘Do Not Cross’ Sign, Hit And Killed By Car

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Monday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at roughly 5 a.m., on Watt Avenue, just north of Marconi, a woman who may have been a transient was crossing the roadway. Ignoring the signs that warn pedestrians not to cross due to there not being a crosswalk, officers say she stepped into oncoming traffic and was hit and killed by a white Nissan.

The driver stayed on the scene, spoke with CHP, and left shortly afterward.

The roadway is open with just one lane blocked. The crash remains under investigation.