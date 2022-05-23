ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Woman Ignores ‘Do Not Cross’ Sign, Hit And Killed By Car

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Monday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at roughly 5 a.m., on Watt Avenue, just north of Marconi, a woman who may have been a transient was crossing the roadway. Ignoring the signs that warn pedestrians not to cross due to there not being a crosswalk, officers say she stepped into oncoming traffic and was hit and killed by a white Nissan.

The driver stayed on the scene, spoke with CHP, and left shortly afterward.

The roadway is open with just one lane blocked. The crash remains under investigation.

E Pluribus unum - vaccinated
4d ago

Someone told kids that pedestrians have the weight for way. What the failed to teach them is they are responsible for their own safety and cannot rely on others to obey the laws.

