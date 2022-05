Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Despite being the daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, Princess Charlotte has a relatively normal sounding childhood, along with her two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. Whilst the Cambridge family do tend to keep a lot of their home life private, every now and then William or Kate will let slip what their children are up to – and it sounds as though little Charlotte has quite the array of talents.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO