Gas Price

AAA announces millions of people traveling for Memorial Day Weekend

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Even though gas prices are rising, travel experts say people are still making travel plans for Memorial Day.

AAA announced residents are changing how they travel this year. In 2021, car travel fell from 92 percent to 88.9 percent. A sharp jump in air travel and other ways of transportation suggests people are being motivated by rising gas and diesel prices.

Lori Weaver Hawkins, Manager of Public and Government Affairs with AAA detailed just how many people are spending their Memorial Day Weekend.

“We do expect quite a large number. In fact, just Memorial Day Weekend, we’re expecting about 39.2 million people to be traveling between Thursday and Monday of that holiday. About 219,000 thousand here in West Virginia,” Hawkins said.

This is an 8.3 percent increase in Memorial Day travel from last year.

WVNS

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

