H. Jon Benjamin and the rest of the Bob's Burgers Movie cast also talk about the secrets behind the show's longevity. The all-singing, all-dancing Bob's Burgers Movie is almost here. The animated series, which first debuted in 2011, almost feels antithetical to the feature-length treatment: it's a cutesy, grounded series that sticks out like a sore thumb in a landscape filled with cynical TV shows that often preach shock value over sweet character moments. But have no fear – it's "business as usual" for actor H. Jon Benjamin, who plays Bob on the show.

