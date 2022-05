The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest trios in the history of the NBA — if not the best. With those three players, the Warriors became arguably the quintessential franchise of the 2010s, having won three titles in that decade and appearing in the finals a total of five times.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO