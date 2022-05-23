ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Life imitates art: 'Jaws' extra named police chief

Westerly Sun
 4 days ago

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. (AP) — A man who as a child had a brief role in “Jaws” has been named police chief on the Massachusetts island on which the 1975 Oscar-winning movie...

Westerly Sun

Home that inspired horror movie sold for more than $1.5M

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island farmhouse where the paranormal happenings that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” occurred has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public. The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Westerly Sun

Boston Pops July Fourth

Boston Pops July Fourth show returns for 1st time in 3 years. The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, a July Fourth holiday tradition in the city, is returning to its full glory after a three-year coronavirus hiatus. The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that the show at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade will feature not only the Boston Pops under the direction of conductor Keith Lockhart for the 27th year, but the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, and special guest performers that will be announced at a later date. This year’s free show will also include a tribute to the late David Mugar, who revitalized the event in 1974.
BOSTON, MA
Westerly Sun

Acclaimed poet Rosanna Warren to deliver this year’s Merrill Lecture

STONINGTON — Rosanna Warren — an acclaimed poet, whose research interests include translation, literary biography, literature and the visual arts, and relations between classical and modern literature — will deliver this year’s Merrill Lecture, an annual program presented by the James Merrill House. Warren has been...
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Tons to like at 55 Kenwood Ave. in South Kingstown

Once upon a time, about 50 years ago in a rural area they called South Kingstown, there was a working dairy farm. It had a silo, it had a barn, and it had a house. As time went by, the property ceased being a dairy farm, but the barn remained, the silo remained, and a very talented builder with a unique vision and a desire to build something different, yet artistically appealing, came upon the scene. He separated the house from the barn yet kept the rustic door intact and also kept other portions of the barn, then set to work to make the home a testament to art, good taste, whimsy, and beauty all in one. He succeeded, and now that the present owners (who added beautiful perennial gardens to enhance the property), have moved, there is an opportunity for someone with their own creative vision, imagination, and the desire to bring their family and their energy to this move-in-condition home unlike any other in the area.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Westerly Sun

Atlantic League

High Point at Charleston, ppd. Kentucky at Lexington, ppd. York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Staten Island, 7 p.m. Saturday's Games. High Point at Staten Island, 6 p.m. York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
Westerly Sun

Virtu Outdoor Art Festival returns to Wilcox Park for 26th year

WESTERLY — Music and art will once again fill Wilcox Park this weekend when the Virtu Outdoor Art Festival returns for its 26th year. Sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, the festival, featuring the selected works of 80 artists and craftspeople, also showcases the beauty of the performing arts. A variety of entertainers will perform throughout the two-day celebration, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. with Yarina — a group dedicated to sharing the beauty, courage and survival of the ancestral traditions and culture of the indigenous peoples of Ecuador.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Letter: Chariho schools must be held accountable

This is in response to the letter “Chariho budget fell victim to misinformation” of Friday, May 20, by Michael Chambers of Charlestown, who is the spouse of Chariho School Committee member Doona Chambers, both of whom are aligned with the Charlestown Citizens Alliance. As I recall Mr. Chambers took the time to promote the proposed Chariho budget in the pages of this newspaper. Think about that. Leaders did not make an effort to promote a proposed school budget! Where was the leadership? It did not exist! I hope the School Committee starts looking at attendance issues on the School Committee from its own members! That information can be verified!
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Westerly Sun

The Westerly Sun

WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Picks of the Week May 26

10 a.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly. Westerly Land Trust will lead a hike through Riverwood Preserve. The 148 acres of woodland has rocky ridges and fresh water wetlands adjacent to the Pawcatuck River and the Boy Scout Camp. To register, contact hike leader Marc Doherty at mdoherty@westerlylandtrust.org.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Police logs: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

A 14-year-old juvenile was charged Tuesday with vandalism. Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Memorial Day Parades and Observances

Memorial Day observances will take place locally from Mystic to South Kingstown and Westerly to North Stonington. Below find a list with details of each parade and/or observance taking place in the region during the Memorial Day weekend. Sunday, May 29. Hope Valley-Wyoming. The parade will step off at 2...
Westerly Sun

Police logs: Tuesday, May 25, 2022

Tayla J. White, 27, of 10 Marriott Ave., was charged Tuesday with driving with a blood alcohol content greater than .15. Rebecca Lee Nutt, 40, of 35 Garden St., was charged May 9 with second-degree criminal mischief. Andrew Alan Roque, 37, of 49 Boiling Springs Ave., was charged May 13...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Police logs: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Mark Facas, 27, of 6 Penston Ave., Westerly, was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct. Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Letter: We need honest leaders in the government

On May 16, Westerly Sun readers learned: “Rhode Island lawmakers revise bill to legalize recreational marijuana” as we play catch-up to join our neighbors in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut in legalizing marijuana while this same action is simultaneously federally illegal. Go figure. We can appreciate these new...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Connecticut 99, Dallas 68

DALLAS (68) Gray 4-11 0-0 11, Thornton 1-5 1-2 4, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 1-6 1-2 4, Ogunbowale 6-15 2-2 16, Kuier 2-2 0-0 5, Sabally 6-16 4-4 18, McCowan 2-3 2-2 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 10-12 68.
DALLAS, TX
Westerly Sun

Boys volleyball: White (12 kills, 12 digs) leads Chargers over EG

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Tyler White finished with 12 kills and 12 digs as Chariho High swept East Greenwich, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Wednesday. Chariho, which has won six of its last seven matches, won the regular-season finale on Senior Night by set scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-12.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

