Bills' Josh Allen to throw at 'Tight End University' (video)

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills will likely have one player taking part in this offseason’s “Tight End University” and it’s not a tight end.

The event is a spinoff of one that a new Bills player previously started.

All-Pro Von Miller began hosting a “pass rush summit” years ago during the summer. He would invite NFL players from his position from across the league and they would share their tricks of the trade.

A year ago, tight ends started doing the same. The San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle is one of those that came up with the idea and he discussed the 2022 event on the Pat McAfee Show last week.

No word yet if any Buffalo tight ends will attend the occasion. Last year saw both Dawson Knox and OJ Howard there.

But as tight ends, they’ll need someone throwing to them and evidently Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be volunteering for the event.

Kittle made that bit of an announcement and added that he’s excited to catch passes from Allen, too.

Check it out below:

