LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County, Kentucky, native Noah Thompson is the talk of the town Monday after he won the 20th season of American Idol Sunday night. “We all just cried tears of joy because we know this is truly his God-given destiny and just the beginning of what he’s going to be doing in his career,” said Mitch Castle, a friend of Noah’s.

LOUISA, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO