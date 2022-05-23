ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Racine Murder Suspect Arrested In Chicago

By Kelly Meyer
1065thebuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHBL) – The suspect in a Racine woman’s murder is in jail in Chicago. Police in Chicago say they...

1065thebuzz.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested in Orland Park for fatal shooting in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting the passenger of a vehicle in Belmont Cragin. Jeffrey Montes De Oca, 31, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder. Montes De Oca was arrested in Orland Park Wednesday for allegedly fatally...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman crashes stolen car, opens fire in Englewood

CHICAGO - A gunman who tried to steal a delivery driver's car crashed the vehicle and started shooting Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. A 25-year-old man who was making a food delivery left his car running around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in Woodlawn stabbing

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in the stabbing of another teenager last March in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The teen was accused of stabbing and seriously wounding an 18-year-old man on March 30 in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said. He was arrested Wednesday and charged...
WOODLAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three teens charged in carjacking of Chicago delivery driver

CHICAGO - Three juveniles were charged in the carjacking of a delivery driver Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood. Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old boy were accused of taking the vehicle of a 57-year-old delivery driver around 1:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Whbl
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Gresham murder, robbery

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in a fatal shooting and robbery over the weekend in Gresham. Jamari Robinson, 28, was accused of gunning down 21-year-old Rashaun Johnson early Sunday near an apartment complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, police said. Johnson was found with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Girl, 8, asphyxiated in Uptown home, mom attempted suicide, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-year-old girl was found dead inside a home in the Uptown neighborhood. Sources said the girl was asphyxiated, and her mother was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.Police said the girl was found unresponsive inside a home in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday.She was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Amaria Osby, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Police sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards the girl was asphyxiated.A 38-year-old woman in the home was taken to Weiss...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, reported missing Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Paradise Brand was last seen on May 14 near California Avenue and Division Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 4-foot-11, 101 pounds...
CHICAGO, IL
Racine County Eye

Woman charged in theft cases from 2018

RACINE – A Chicago woman is facing almost a decade in prison for her alleged role in two felony theft cases in 2018. Mary A. Washington, 53, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of theft of moveable property and retail theft. If convicted, she faces up to 9-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $20,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another seriously wounded after shooting in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is seriously wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., two men, 38 and 41, were near an entrance in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when they were struck by gunfire by an unknown offender. The 38-year-old victim was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the back and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.A person of interest has been transported for questioning, according to police. Area detectives are investigating. 
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy