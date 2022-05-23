Racine Murder Suspect Arrested In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-year-old girl was found dead inside a home in the Uptown neighborhood. Sources said the girl was asphyxiated, and her mother was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.Police said the girl was found unresponsive inside a home in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday.She was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Amaria Osby, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Police sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards the girl was asphyxiated.A 38-year-old woman in the home was taken to Weiss...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO