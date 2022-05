WHEN: June 17-18 WHERE: Riverfront. Park, Chippewa Falls. After a significant move to Chippewa Falls’ beautiful new amphitheater in Riverfront Park, the Northwoods Blues Festival – which originated in Spooner a few years ago – is ready to blow the doors off during its two-day celebration of all things blues. Get ready for ecstatic summer vibes with beloved blues tunes from a lineup chock full of rockers from all over the region, like The Bobs of Blues (Bob Margolin, Bob Corritore, and Bob Stroger), John Primer, Chris Beard, Mike Zito, Victor Wainwright and The Train, Damon Fowler, and The Tommy Bentz Band.

