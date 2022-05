Checking in on the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is supposed to involve a look at four series, but the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers surprisingly went ice-cold and got swept. Florida finished 1-for-13 on the power play and 1-for-30 in even-strength high-danger scoring chances (HDC) in its series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning had just two more opportunities on the man advantage and averaged one more HDC per game. However, they did a lot more with their chances en route to a return to the conference finals.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO