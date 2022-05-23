ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Happens – Summer Travel, Lupus Awareness Month, Tech Smart and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

Travel season is upon us and joining us LIVE to plan an epic trip is travel expert along with Discovery and Travel Channel Host, Kinga Philipps.

It’s also Lupus Awareness Month and joining us LIVE is Dr. Brooke Goldner. She shares her journey of beating Lupus and how she’s made it her mission to help others.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.



