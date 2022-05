If you want to retire before the age of 62, head (south)west. That’s the conclusion reached by a new study from financial advisors SmartAsset, which examined and ranked 100 U.S. cities across four categories (tax friendliness, elderly care, affordability and livability) and 14 metrics. The so-called “early” retirement age of 62 was based on a prior 2022 survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which found a small but increasing number of people who say they’ll stop working by or before that age (we were aiming for 50, but alas).

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO