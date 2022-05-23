ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA official asks Mavericks bench player Theo Pinson to change shirt before Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks' bench has been a point of contention in the Western Conference Finals, and the latest issue surrounds Theo Pinson's white shirt.

Before Dallas ' 109-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors Sunday night, referee Marc Davis went up to Pinson and asked if Pinson would change his white shirt.

Pinson, who was not playing and wearing civilian clothes, appeared to be confused at first and then Davis explained that because the Warriors were wearing their white jerseys, Pinson's wearing his could lead to confusion for players in the game.

"Hey, do me a favor," Davis said. "This is crazy. Can you change your shirt? Will you do that for me?"

Pinson then said he would and when Davis said he appreciated it, Pinson asked why.

"Because it's the same color as them and you're going to be in the way," Davis explained. "I'll even buy it for you."

Davis then appeared to use a joke to deflect the situation, saying "this don't match anyway," seemingly in reference to the shirt going with the rest of the outfit.

"All right," Pinson said, "if you buy it for me."

Though he said he would, Pinson did not comply with Davis' request. Pinson is dealing with a finger injury and has not played in the conference finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbDs6_0fnOaClT00
Mavericks' Theo Pinson is seen here on the bench with a white shirt on. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

Because teams alternate the sides of the court where they play offense during the game depending on the half, Golden State went through its offense on the same side as the Mavericks bench. Sunday night, because most of the Dallas players on the bench were available substitutes, they wore team-issued, blue shirts, making Pinson stand out.

PLAYOFFS: Warriors take 3-0 Western Conference finals lead over Mavericks

During Game 2 in San Francisco, Pinson also wore a white shirt, which may have led to a Golden State turnover when guard Steph Curry passed the ball in the direction of Pinson.

On Sunday, the NBA also announced it was fining the Mavericks for a violation of league rules regarding bench decorum, their third such fine of the season. It was for $100,000.

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA official asks Mavericks bench player Theo Pinson to change shirt before Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

Comments / 15

Restee WilliAms
3d ago

nothing will stop the onslaught of the Worrior's attack. They could send Mark Cuban out in a mini skirt, and it would not stop the inevitable. See you next year Mavericks.

Reply(1)
14
my mind
3d ago

He not only wore the white T-shirt he stood up on the sideline to distract the Warriors. Did it work? Dubs up 3-0. And Mavs will have to pay another $100,000 or more fine. They got their money's worth… NOT!!! 🤪

Reply
7
MacArthur Strawder
3d ago

a white t-shirt is the least of the dallas mavericks' troubles. They need to improve rebounding, stop jacking up all of those 3-pointers, and play defense

Reply
11
DALLAS, TX
