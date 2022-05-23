ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs Star Luka Doncic: Series vs. Warriors 'Not Over'

By Bri Amaranthus
 4 days ago

"It's not over yet, but it's not going to be easy."

DALLAS - On Sunday night at the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks' biggest fears were realized, as the Warriors pulled out a 109-100 win and took a commanding 3-0 series lead .

No team in NBA history has ever come back from such a deficit . The loss also snapped Dallas' five-game playoff winning streak at home.

"It's not over yet, but it's not going to be easy. The Warriors are not going to give you anything easy," Luka Doncic said after the Game 3 defeat. "I don't think it's fatigue. I think the rebounds, the second-chance points are a big problem in this series."

Dallas gave up 14 offensive rebounds and was outscored by a 12-point margin in paint.

Doncic led the Mavericks with 40 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks and further etched his name in the history books in the loss. The Slovenian star passed Dirk Nowitzki for the most 40-point games in Dallas postseason history with eight. Doncic also tied LeBron James (8) for the most 40-point playoff games before turning 25, who is only 23 years old.

"This is huge for our franchise," said coach Jason Kidd. "This isn't the end, this is just the beginning. We'll be ready to go for Game 4."

Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans combined to shoot 1-18 from the field, including 0-14 from deep. The Mavs shot just 40 percent as a team, including 28.9 percent from deep. Brunson (20) and Spencer Dinwiddie (26) combined for 46 points in the loss.

"One game at a time, plain and simple. That's all we have, one game at a time," said Jalen Brunson.

The series stays in Dallas for Game 4 on Tuesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. As 1-point favorites , the Mavs will attempt to adjust and avoid the sweep by the Warriors.

If necessary, Game 5 will be Thursday, May 26 in San Francisco at 8 p.m.

DALLAS, TX
