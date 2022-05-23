ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 50 Schools With the Most Toxic Air

By Maria Wood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kOtY_0fnOWpFG00 Children spend a bit under seven hours a day in school nationwide, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. That’s a lot of time reading, writing - and breathing what could be toxic air.

Spurred into action by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Education’s $122-billion Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund set aside monies to improve air quality in schools in the 2021-2020 academic year. Upgrading ventilation, installing carbon monoxide monitors, and bringing in fresh air as much as possible were some of the measures schools could use the funds for to clear the air. (Here are 20 tips to improve the air quality in your home .)

Yet several schools across the nation continued to register poor air quality not just because of a contagious virus, but due to airborne toxins as well.

To identify the schools across the country that have the highest concentrations of toxic air hazards, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the average toxic air hazard data in the report, "The 50 Schools in America With the Most Toxic Air," by playground supplier AAA State of Play.

The report used PERI Toxic Hazard Scores, calculated by the Political Economy Research Institute at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The analysis includes only currently operational regular public schools for pre-K-12 and does not cover charter, alternative, private, or adult education institutions. The scores are based on the concentration of air toxins in each 810-by-810-meter (2,657-by-2,657-foot) grid cell within 50 kilometers (31 miles) of each facility, scaled to take into account the toxicity weight of each chemical. According to the report, all of the chemicals are hazardous, but their toxicities vary greatly. (Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey.)

According to the report, the average toxic hazard score reached 4,512 nationwide. But some schools went above that mark - and by a wide margin.

The “lowest” toxic air hazard score - the comparative best of the worst - was found at Nelson-Wilks-Herron Elementary School in Mountain Home, Arkansas. There, the toxin level reached an alarming 356,289, with ethylene oxide exceeding all other chemicals. A flammable gas with a sweet odor, ethylene oxide - used in the production of ethylene glycol, a compound found in antifreeze and polyester - can cause headaches, nausea, difficulty breathing, and general weakness.

As concerning as that level of toxicity is, it’s well below that of the worst scoring school on this list - Verona Elementary and High Schools in Verona, Missouri, where the level was almost 3 million. Ethylene oxide accounted for the biggest portion of the toxins there, too. (For reasons beyond air toxicity, here’s a list of the worst school district in every state .)

Texas accounts for the most schools on the list - 17 - with the state’s with the poorest air quality measured at Van Buren Elementary School in Groves, part of the Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area. Its toxic air hazard score hit 1.5 million, with ethylene oxide again topping all other chemical agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYbg1_0fnOWpFG00

50. Nelson-Wilks-Herron Elementary
> Location: Mountain Home, AR
> Population: 12,463
> School's toxic air hazard: 356,289
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0JXm_0fnOWpFG00

49. Heritage Elementary School
> Location: Deer Park, TX
> Population: 33,599
> School's toxic air hazard: 357,446
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tMBz_0fnOWpFG00

48. Pleasant View Elementary School
> Location: Red Lion, PA
> Population: 6,334
> School's toxic air hazard: 361,584
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lASt_0fnOWpFG00

47. Two Dimensions at Corsicana Elementary School
> Location: Corsicana, TX
> Population: 23,736
> School's toxic air hazard: 365,811
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Nickel compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JseyZ_0fnOWpFG00

46. Stratford High
> Location: Goose Creek, SC
> Population: 42,944
> School's toxic air hazard: 367,660
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFqQg_0fnOWpFG00

45. Northwood Middle School
> Location: Elyria, OH
> Population: 53,844
> School's toxic air hazard: 368,691
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bzy6C_0fnOWpFG00

44. De Zavala Elementary School
> Location: Channelview, TX
> Population: 43,378
> School's toxic air hazard: 370,001
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGIfy_0fnOWpFG00

43. Port Neches Elementary and Middle Schools
> Location: Port Neches, TX
> Population: 12,729
> School's toxic air hazard: 385,976
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y32QL_0fnOWpFG00

42. Carter G. Woodson Middle School
> Location: Hopewell, VA
> Population: 22,500
> School's toxic air hazard: 391,877
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuYYJ_0fnOWpFG00

41. Charles Page High School
> Location: Sand Springs, OK
> Population: 19,912
> School's toxic air hazard: 407,532
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jz5sM_0fnOWpFG00

40. High Bridge Elementary and Middle Schools
> Location: High Bridge, NJ
> Population: 3,460
> School's toxic air hazard: 410,699
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukz6y_0fnOWpFG00

39. Crenshaw Elementary
> Location: Channelview, TX
> Population: 43,378
> School's toxic air hazard: 414,966
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Zx4o_0fnOWpFG00

38. Russell Hawkins Jr. High School
> Location: Jackson, MO
> Population: 14,893
> School's toxic air hazard: 423,958
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbSrS_0fnOWpFG00

37. Orchard Drive Elementary School
> Location: Jackson, MO
> Population: 14,893
> School's toxic air hazard: 423,958
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BVlX_0fnOWpFG00

36. Seguin Elementary School
> Location: Houston, TX
> Population: 2,313,238
> School's toxic air hazard: 424,597
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0r1G_0fnOWpFG00

35. Elyria High School
> Location: Elyria, OH
> Population: 53,844
> School's toxic air hazard: 428,924
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gge0_0fnOWpFG00

34. Miami Unified District Schools
> Location: Miami, Arizona
> Population: 1,919
> School's toxic air hazard: 445,352
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Arsenic compounds

33. Evans Elementary School
> Location: Memphis, TN
> Population: 650,910
> School's toxic air hazard: 463,549
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoAuj_0fnOWpFG00

32. Wooddale High School
> Location: Memphis, TN
> Population: 650,910
> School's toxic air hazard: 474,253
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acf78_0fnOWpFG00

31. Knight Road Elementary School
> Location: Memphis, TN
> Population: 650,910
> School's toxic air hazard: 481,607
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oyOM_0fnOWpFG00

30. Wooddale Middle School
> Location: Memphis, TN
> Population: 650,910
> School's toxic air hazard: 492,751
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UlbR_0fnOWpFG00

29. Hauton B. Lee Middle School
> Location: Portland, OR
> Population: 650,380
> School's toxic air hazard: 493,891
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV424_0fnOWpFG00

28. Paducah Head Start Preschool
> Location: Paducah, KY
> Population: 24,947
> School's toxic air hazard: 494,388
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axfsm_0fnOWpFG00

27. Port Neches-Groves High School
> Location: Port Neches, TX
> Population: 12,729
> School's toxic air hazard: 515,876
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuchK_0fnOWpFG00

26. Sallie Cone Preschool
> Location: Conway, AR
> Population: 66,776
> School's toxic air hazard: 522,390
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWRNi_0fnOWpFG00

25. Fairview Elementary School
> Location: Fairview, OR
> Population: 9,382
> School's toxic air hazard: 524,336
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dGAM_0fnOWpFG00

24. Groves Elementary School
> Location: Groves, TX
> Population: 15,531
> School's toxic air hazard: 534,053
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMgkE_0fnOWpFG00

23. George C. Weimer Elementary School
> Location: St. Albans, WV
> Population: 10,078
> School's toxic air hazard: 542,358
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyJUe_0fnOWpFG00

22. James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus
> Location: La Porte, TX
> Population: 35,340
> School's toxic air hazard: 546,615
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NbO5_0fnOWpFG00

21. West Groves Early Learning Center
> Location: Groves, TX
> Population: 15,531
> School's toxic air hazard: 552,461
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBnKA_0fnOWpFG00

20. Ely Elementary School
> Location: Elyria, OH
> Population: 53,844
> School's toxic air hazard: 557,857
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeK30_0fnOWpFG00

19. Leo A. Rizzuto Elementary
> Location: La Porte, TX
> Population: 35,340
> School's toxic air hazard: 656,243
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FT1mA_0fnOWpFG00

18. Sandusky Middle School
> Location: Sandusky, OH
> Population: 24,651
> School's toxic air hazard: 712,958
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGuCP_0fnOWpFG00

17. Alexander Elementary and Slater High Schools
> Location: Slater, MO
> Population: 2,103
> School's toxic air hazard: 733,195
> School's biggest toxic hazard: nickel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jmzk9_0fnOWpFG00

16. Upper Perkiomen 4th and 5th Grade Center
> Location: East Greenville, PA
> Population: 2,945
> School's toxic air hazard: 734,298
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cooq_0fnOWpFG00

15. South Charleston Middle School
> Location: South Charleston, WV
> Population: 12,461
> School's toxic air hazard: 779,593
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAI7z_0fnOWpFG00

14. Jennie Reid Elementary School
> Location: La Porte, TX
> Population: 35,340
> School's toxic air hazard: 787,173
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bH6TQ_0fnOWpFG00

13. John H. Kirby Elementary School
> Location: Silsbee, TX
> Population: 6,642
> School's toxic air hazard: 846,006
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiZYJ_0fnOWpFG00

12. Madisonville Junior High School
> Location: Madisonville, LA
> Population: 1,263
> School's toxic air hazard: 946,384
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XneaU_0fnOWpFG00

11. Lee Elementary School
> Location: Houston, TX
> Population: 2,313,238
> School's toxic air hazard: 955,062
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFAq0_0fnOWpFG00

10. Julia Bird Jones Muller Elementary School
> Location: Laredo, TX
> Population: 260,571
> School's toxic air hazard: 1,028,692
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138nu4_0fnOWpFG00

9. Freedom High School
> Location: Morganton, NC
> Population: 16,517
> School's toxic air hazard: 1,072,440
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Polycyclic aromatic compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmW5v_0fnOWpFG00

8. Warren East Middle and High Schools
> Location: Bowling Green, KY
> Population: 71,628
> School's toxic air hazard: 1,076,027
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtjwa_0fnOWpFG00

7. Wilkes Elementary School
> Location: Portland, OR
> Population: 650,380
> School's toxic air hazard: 1,183,849
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium compounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgV1F_0fnOWpFG00

6. Fifth Ward Elementary School
> Location: Reserve, LA
> Population: 8,506
> School's toxic air hazard: 1,213,815
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chloroprene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVZnv_0fnOWpFG00

5. Memphis School of Excellence
> Location: Memphis, TN
> Population: 650,910
> School's toxic air hazard: 1,242,657
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccvsF_0fnOWpFG00

4. Groves Middle School
> Location: Groves, TX
> Population: 15,531
> School's toxic air hazard: 1,549,751
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpCmB_0fnOWpFG00

3. Van Buren Elementary School
> Location: Groves, TX
> Population: 15,531
> School's toxic air hazard: 1,549,751
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

2. Cromwell Elementary School
> Location: Memphis, TN
> Population: 650,910
> School's toxic air hazard: 1,637,292
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Chromium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWfzg_0fnOWpFG00

1. Verona Elementary and High Schools
> Location: Verona, MO
> Population: 691
> School's toxic air hazard: 2,998,404
> School's biggest toxic hazard: Ethylene oxide

Community Policy