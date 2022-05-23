ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

This Week In Trivia: Tom Cruise, UFOs, and NHL Comebacks

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnqhF_0fnOWFuS00

Between Bells executive producer Conor White breaks down the biggest stories of the week, and teaches hosts Baker Machado and Hena Doba a thing or two. It's This Week In Trivia!

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

President Biden Says U.S. Would Respond 'Militarily' if China Invades Taiwan

On a trip to Asia to rebuild structured trade relations with its partners by signing the Indo-Pacific trade deal, President Biden was asked about the willingness of the U.S. to militarily support Taiwan if China were to potentially invade. Joel Rubin, a foreign policy expert and VP for global policy and public affairs at National Peace Corps Association, joined Cheddar News to break down the trade agreement and Biden's frank assessment on defending Taiwan if necessary.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Ufos#Bells
Cheddar News

Social Media Hammered by Mounting Questions Over Advertising

Social media has had a rough 2022 with lingering questions about advertising spending, political ads and a $44 billion takeover of Twitter that may or may not be happening, depending on which Elon Musk tweet you read. Then late Monday, Snap issued a rather dire profit warning, saying that “the...
Cheddar News

Security Expert Breaks Down Texas School Shooting Investigation

The Robb Elementary School mass shooting killing 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas pm Tuesday was the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, and came just 10 days after the grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York. Nelson Vergara, the founder and CEO of 360 Protective Solutions, joined Cheddar’s Opening Bell to discuss. "Right now what law enforcement is concentrating on is trying to trace his steps as to what motivated the gunman to act the way he did. What it boils down to just trying to figure out what led to his motivation to do such a horrific act.”
UVALDE, TX
Cheddar News

Robb Elementary School Shooting Is Second-Deadliest in U.S. History

Cheddar News reporter Megan Pratz brings the latest from the scene of yesterday's horrific school shooting at a Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Now the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history with 19 children and two adults killed, Pratz goes into comments by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, details about the deceased shooter, and reactions from members of the community.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Closed Lower Friday After Volatile Week

U.S. stocks closed Thursday's session lower following a volatile session, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 had their worst day since 2020. Investor remain cautious amid fears of inflation and a potential recession. However, so far, the S&P 500 has been able to avoid bear market territory. Sylvia Jablonski, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Defiance ETFs, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. 'There's certainly a risk that the broader index goes there [bear market territory]. It's certainly something that can happen in the short term. I don't expect that to be how we end the year; but, I think in the next couple of weeks we might see S&P hit bear market territory,' she says.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Johns Hopkins Students Create Edible Burrito Tape to Solve 'Relatable Problem'

Engineering students at Johns Hopkins who were tasked with coming up with an invention for a product design course came up with an edible adhesive to hold a burrito together called “Tastee Tape”. One of the team members behind the tortilla sealant, Tyler Guarino, a chemical and biomolecular engineering undergraduate, joined Cheddar News to discuss the process of how the tape came to be and why. "This is a product that everyone can relate to," Guarino said, "Its a really simple idea that solves a really relatable problem."
JOHNS HOPKINS
Cheddar News

U.S. Cities With the Best Work-Life Balance; Building Incentives for Employee Retention

This episode of On The Job presented by ADP: Cheddar takes a deep dive into how offices in Silicon Valley are handling return-to-office policies with Jesse Levinson, Cofounder and CTO of Zoox; Bob Lockett, Chief Diversity & Talent Officer at ADP breaks down the importance of flexibility at work and how to approach compensation in order to improve retention; Pamela Rucker, CIO Advisor and Instructor for Harvard Professional Development, explains how A.I. can play a role in sustainability efforts and what business leaders need to know about ESG.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

TikTok's Big Video Games Push Could Add to Platform's Strong User Engagement

TikTok is leveling up with a big push into gaming. According to Reuters, tests on minigames within the app are currently being conducted in Vietnam. The report comes as more technology companies are making moves into video game verticals. Kyle Clark, an investment advisor for Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "With 1.6 billion daily users on TikTok, it would seem like adding gaming would only up that user base, up the engagement, and must be a pretty lucrative opportunity for the platform," he noted.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy