Leesburg High School senior wins scholarship in memory of Groveland Four

LEESBURG, Fla. – Monday evening, Leesburg High School seniors got a second chance to walk across the stage for graduation — but this time, with a little less rain. The school hosted the ceremony in the gymnasium as an attempt to make up for the graduating seniors’ experience at the initial ceremony last Friday, when stormy weather stole the show.
CENTRAL FLORIDA – In light of the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, News 6 asked school officials in every Central Florida county about the safety measures in effect to keep students, teachers and staff safe. In Florida, state law requires schools to take advanced precautions...
This small alligator came by for a quick visit while in Smith Lake in Belleview. It’s mating season for these ancient creatures, so be extra careful around lakes and ponds. Thanks to Erin Sullivan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you remember taking the SAT exam in school? If you did pretty good and want to try it again, it could score you $1,000!. The Learner tutoring company wants to pay someone $1,000 to take the SAT and see if they can beat the average high school student’s score. According to the College Board, the average SAT score in 2021 was 1060.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said after a search for two missing girls Thursday who left their residence over the weekend and are considered to be unsafe due to their young age, one was found safe hours later. While Jayden Lynn Kiser, 14, was...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new UF veterinary hospital at the World Equestrian Center is having a grand opening preview. People are invited to come see the all-new 40,000-square-foot hospital. This state-of-the-art treatment center is for equine and small animal care. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m, and...
SANFORD, Fla. — The former Flea World in Sanford has sat vacant since it closed seven years ago. The property, located across from the Seminole County Courthouse on U.S. Route 1792, has been tied up in a probate court for several years after the owner died. But the location may soon find new life.
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl and Vrbo Citrus Bowl games now have dates and official kickoff times on the calendar. They were announced Thursday as part of ESPN’s 2022-23 college football schedule release. The 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, featuring top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and...
This weekend law enforcement officers will be out and about patrolling lakes across Central Florida. In Orange County, commissioners approved a new ordinance to help control partying on a small island by Windermere.
The District Office has released information about Memorial Day trash pickup in The Villages. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.
Former Osceola High School football standout Jaqwan Dockery was shot and killed and police are now offering up a 5k dollar reward. Police are looking for any information that will lead to an arrest. The 27-year-old Jaqwan Thomas Jacob Dockery, a former Osceola Kowboys football player died in the shooting...
Lake & Sumter Counties – Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter opens applications for four homes being built through Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy program. The four new homes will be located in Wildwood, Leesburg, Mascotte, and Eustis, Florida. To learn more about Habitat’s Home Ownership program and how to...
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - If your Memorial Day plans include a trip down Dunnellon’s rainbow river, you might want to consider bringing your own kayak, canoe, or inflatable. A new policy approved by the Dunnellon City Council limits where businesses can do business. “Under this leadership of the city...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the massacre of 17 people in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018, a resource officer can be found on every public school campus in Florida, along with other security measures such as more locked doors and photo ID clearance. Now, though, Central Florida schools are reinforcing security measures in reaction to the deadly shooting of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
CLERMONT, Fla. – Businesses in Lake County are being forced to shut their doors because of nationwide problems — workforce shortages and inflation. Uncle Kenny’s Barbecue in Clermont is one of those locations. The award-winning barbecue joint said it can’t get enough workers. “We really struggle...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Westside Elementary School in Daytona Beach was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after a parent reportedly threatened to "shoot up the school," according to police. A spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police Department said an "irate" parent made the implied threat during a confrontation...
Jessica Keene is a mom on a mission. With her toddler in tow, she spends hours driving all over the Orlando area picking up formula from people who aren’t going to use it and bringing it to families who need formula.
A Villager was found passed out in his golf cart after leaving Spanish Springs Town Square. John Randall Erb, 68, of the Village of Summerhill, was found in his running golf cart at about 11 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Summerhill pool, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
