ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Provo fire leaves two animals dead

By SAMANTHA HERRERA
kslnewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah — A barn fire in Provo Sunday night killed two animals. No humans were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Provo Fire and Rescue Fire Captain Sam Armstrong said crews responded to a...

kslnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Widowed crash survivor begs Utahns to drive safe

GROVE PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, just days before the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer begins, the Utah Department Of Transportation (UDOT) held a press conference in Memory Grove Park. The 100 Deadliest Days is the time period between memorial day and labor day when deadly crashes almost double on Utah roads. UDOT they are already […]
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Rollover crash sparks response to Avenues in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The accident in Salt Lake City’s Avenues area looked worse than it was. A vehicle traveling near Virginia Street and Third Avenue flipped onto its roof after hitting a parked car Wednesday afternoon. “It was a single vehicle...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Provo, UT
Accidents
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Missing in Utah: What happened to Jamey Holyoak?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A family is desperate to find their sibling who may have vanished under suspicious circumstances. Jamey Holyoak suddenly vanished last month in San Juan County. “He was last seen on April 15th out in La Sal, walking down La Sal Road,” said his sister Kathy Randall. “And (he) has […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Missing 13-year-old West Jordan girl found, reunited with family

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan police said the missing girl was found and reunited with her family Thursday. “We encourage parents to continue the discussion with their children about the dangers of communicating with unknown persons online. Parents should continue to learn more about the dangers facing children by visiting child protection sites such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (www.missingkids.org),” said Officer Samuel Winkler, West Jordan Police Department. “Information found on sites like this one are invaluable to ensure our children remain safe.”
WEST JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barn Fire#Fire Stations#Horse#Fire Captain#Accident#Provo Fire And Rescue
ABC 4

Crews respond to fire at mobile home community in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a mobile home community in Millcreek Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out at a mobile home community located in the area of 5000 South Camino Real Drive. Multiple people have been evacuated from their homes as...
MILLCREEK, UT
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly kidnapped child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Springville teen, Lily Conroy, taken off of life support last week

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Lily Conroy, age 17, died over the weekend according to the Springville Police Department. Conroy was found in a car with a gunshot wound on Wednesday, May 18, at Hobble Creek Park in Springville. Police said she was placed on life support after being transported to...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

Woman allegedly murders elderly stepfather in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing her elderly stepfather at a home in Springville. Krista Lynne Mortensen, 33, is facing one count of Murder, one count of Obstruction of Justice, and one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person. Mortensen’s crimes date […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fallen climber found by rescue crews in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCO SAR) teams found a fallen climber Monday evening in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Rescue crews said around 7:50 p.m. the climber fell a distance greater than 20 feet. According to SLCO SAR crews, the Unified Fire...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Gunman told police Springville man 'needed to die,' charges say

SPRINGVILLE — An Orem man was charged Wednesday with shooting and killing his former Springville neighbor on his front porch, and then telling police the victim "needed to die." Hunter Ryan Lamoreaux, 25, is charged in 4th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony. Just before 7 p.m. Saturday,...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Police ask for help finding missing teen

ELKO, NEVADA — Elko County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing teen, that they said may have traveled to Salt Lake City. The teen was identified as 15-year-old Anya McKenzie. Anya is 5’5” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and...
ELKO, NV
KUTV

Man discovered dead in 5 feet of water at Bear Lake, officials say

GARDEN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities discovered the body of a man in Bear Lake on Monday, according to the Rich County Sheriff's Office. The individual was found deceased in water that was 5 feet deep, authorities said. The sheriff's office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kyle Dean Walker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Department of Health gives update on formula shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, the Utah Department of Health released updates on the availability of baby formula in the state. According to the UDOH, pre-mixed formulas continue to be delivered to Utah. Where to look:. For the first time since before the recall, a limited supply of...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy