Provo fire leaves two animals dead

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan police said the missing girl was found and reunited with her family Thursday. “We encourage parents to continue the discussion with their children about the dangers of communicating with unknown persons online. Parents should continue to learn more about the dangers facing children by visiting child protection sites such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (www.missingkids.org),” said Officer Samuel Winkler, West Jordan Police Department. “Information found on sites like this one are invaluable to ensure our children remain safe.”

WEST JORDAN, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO