LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing another man and burning his body in a Las Vegas wash tunnel, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Donald Blodgett faces a murder charge in connection with remains found in a wash tunnel near Tropicana and Decatur on March 21. Police reportedly entered the tunnels Charles Frias Park and found the body of the deceased person suffering burns. The victim was later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Linal Morris and it was determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO