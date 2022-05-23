ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation continues following massive fire at former St. Charles resort

By Dave Berner
 4 days ago

ST. CHARLES (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Investigators are now trying to determine what caused a massive fire at the old Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

Fire officials have been canvassing the area to determine whether there was any suspicious activity on or around the closed property before the fire, a blaze that caused extensive damage and needed 20 area fire departments to help put it out.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke into the air and drawing onlookers to the scene. It took until late Sunday to extinguish it completely.

Over the years since the resort closed, there have been reports of some vandalism on the property. And there had been some talk of possible renovations. But now, that seems unlikely.

