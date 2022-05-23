ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four million people hit by floods in Bangladesh: UN

By Mamun Hossain
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
At least four million people have been affected by the worst floods in Bangladesh's northeast for nearly two decades, the United Nations said Monday.

The Bangladeshi government said the floods, which began last week, had submerged 70 percent of Sylhet district in the northeast and 60 percent of Sunamganj district, leaving at least 10 people dead and about two million marooned.

Heavy rains and a rush of water from upstream in India's northeast swelled rivers in Bangladesh, with two main border rivers, the Surma and Kushiara, breaching a major embankment and inundating hundreds of villages.

Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, the head of the state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said the two rivers hit their highest levels since records began in the 1970s.

"It is one of the worst floods in the history of the country's northeast," he said. "The water level in the two rivers hit some 1.75 metres (5.7 feet) above their danger level at the height of the floods last week."

The United Nations Children Fund put the extent of the damage even higher with "over four million people" in five districts in the country's northeast affected by the floods.

"The damage to lives, homes and schools is heartbreaking. In this disaster, as in most others, children are the most vulnerable," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has shut all schools and colleges in the region.

At least 350 schools have been turned into shelters with more than 8,500 flood-hit people seeking refuge in them, along with their cattle and goats.

But Netai De Sarker, a senior disaster management official, said the flood situation had improved, with water receding from the northern areas, although 1.23 million people were still stranded as of Monday.

He said the government has sent 140 medical teams to treat flood-affected people and to help prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh and neighbouring northeast India, but many experts say that climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.

Comments / 2

#Floods In Bangladesh#Unicef#Flood Forecasting#Disaster Management#Un#Bangladeshi#Sylhet#Sunamganj#Kushiara
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 6.9-magnitude earthquake off coast of Australia

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near Australia.Authorities issued a tsunami warning for Macquarie Island on Thursday evening soon after the earthquake.The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (ABM) first recorded a 7.4 magnitude tremor off the coast of the Pacific Ocean territory at around 8pm local time.Australia was on “tsunami watch” for around an hour before the ABM downgraded the threat.The US Geological Service (USGS) also registered the earthquake at above 7 magnitude but the reading was revised down on review.USGS said the earthquake was at a depth of 10km and struck around 40km from the Macquarie Island coast.Macquarie Island...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Powerful 7.2 earthquake slams southern Peru

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook a remote region of Peru this morning, according to The Associated Press. Why it matters: While earthquakes are common in Peru, the earthquake’s dangerously high magnitude is more rare, with the country’s last 7-plus magnitude earthquake occurring in November. Prior to last November,...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
AFP

AFP

