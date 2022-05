CHATHAM – A new storage area for commercial fishing gear off Middle Road will begin small and grow if the need arises. At the May 14 annual town meeting, voters approved $200,000 to relocate the storage area from the airport property to a stretch of town land between the capped landfill and the wastewater treatment plant. That will be sufficient to clear the area, spread gravel, set up fencing and secure the area to prevent illegal dumping, which turned out to be a major problem when the storage area was located at the airport.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO