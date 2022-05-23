ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams makes eyebrow-raising comment ahead of Georgia primary

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republicans are criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia Stacey Abrams after she skewered the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 488

Sassy
4d ago

Like she can help us here in GA. If it's the worst state to live in then Leave Stacey. Go Leave, Bye! she will destroy GA, we can't let her win

Reply(43)
235
Morris Phillips
4d ago

yeah I wish she would leave Georiga she don't like it here theirs planes are Trains leaving everyday get on one and GO AWAY!!!!🛬🛤!!!!

Reply(13)
163
norm
3d ago

Nah, she’s saying what she feels, she hates Georgia and it’s successes…funny that folks are leaving other states to come here…Don’t let the foot hit you on the way out!!!bye-bye!!!

Reply(14)
99
Related
AOL Corp

Georgia investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election ramps up

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is stepping up the pace of her investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, questioning a wide array of witnesses and preparing a rash of subpoenas to top Georgia state officials, state lawmakers and a prominent local journalist for testimony that will start next week.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Kemp, Perdue duel could end with Georgia’s GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday could spell an end to the faceoff between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, while Stacey Abrams will be crowned the Democratic Party’s nominee after running unopposed. More than 850,000 Georgians cast ballots during weeks of early in-person voting. New election rules passed by the […]
GEORGIA STATE
vnexplorer.net

GOP’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins primary in Georgia

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five fellow Republicans in a Georgia primary that tested conservative voters’ tolerance of the first-term congresswoman’s divisive politics. Greene, a celebrity among the GOP’s right-wing fringe, will be on the ballot again in the November general election. She will...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Election Results | Georgia governor primary

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue in the GOP primary. This victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. Georgians headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
fox5atlanta.com

Several Georgia candidates look to run-off elections

Georgia voters can expect a run-off for some candidates after the primary elections. According to Georgia's new voting laws, run-off elections are now four weeks after the primaries. Candidates such as Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall, who both are Democratic candidates running for Lt. Gov., are heading into a runoff, election officials say.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia lieutenant governor primary results

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November. Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Record Georgia turnout exposes the Democrats' voter suppression lie

Early voting has ended in Georgia. This means that at long last, the nation gets to find out just how out of touch with reality Democrats were when they denounced the state's new election reform law. At the time, the Democratic Party used its media tentacles to intimidate much of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrow#Talking Point#Republicans#Democratic
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia attorney general primary results

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Republican incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr and Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan have won their primaries and will face off in November. Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
vnexplorer.net

Georgia voters showed us these 3 things about the fall election

Jerry Marinich (right), the Forsyth County, Ga., Republican Party chairman, poses at the party headquarters with Bea Wilson and Ed Murray, two recently trained poll watchers. Steve Inskeep/NPR hide caption. toggle caption Steve Inskeep/NPR. In Atlanta’s distant suburbs, voters across the political spectrum report that local life is good in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Incumbents in Georgia beat primary opponents down the ballot

ATLANTA (AP) — Beyond the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, several statewide officials overcame challengers from within their own parties in primary elections decided Tuesday in Georgia. Georgia’s incumbent attorney general and insurance commissioner both defeated fellow Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump. The former president also picked...
ATLANTA, GA
MSNBC

Joe: Perdue's remarks about Abrams not a dog whistle but a foghorn blaring

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made remarks over the weekend that Georgia is the 'worst state in the country to live,' referring to its poor rankings in maternal mortality and incarceration rates, among other issues. Former Sen. David Perdue, criticized her comments as 'demeaning her own race' and said 'let her go back where she came from.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Perdue's remarks.May 24, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy