Watch Julia Child's response to a cooking mishap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We get that summer is grilling season. We really do. But we have a confession to make. Our favorite dish to make when the sun is beating down isn’t something on the grill. No, even when it’s hot outside, we can’t bear to go more than a few days without having pasta for dinner, and we know that Giada De Laurentiis relates. While you might associate pasta with heavy ingredients and cozy winter dinners, it’s actually the perfect blank canvas for a meal loaded with vibrant flavors that will wake up your taste buds and get you ready for that next dip in the pool. Add in a short 15-minute cooking time, and De Laurentiis’ Pasta with Spicy Calabrian Shrimp is exactly the kind of summer pasta recipe we dream about.

RECIPES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO