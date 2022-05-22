ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Julia Child's response to a cooking mishap

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“You just have to have the courage of your convictions,” Julia Child...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Child
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared A Summery Shrimp Pasta Recipe That’s Flavor-Boosted By Two Store-Bought Italian Ingredients

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We get that summer is grilling season. We really do. But we have a confession to make. Our favorite dish to make when the sun is beating down isn’t something on the grill. No, even when it’s hot outside, we can’t bear to go more than a few days without having pasta for dinner, and we know that Giada De Laurentiis relates. While you might associate pasta with heavy ingredients and cozy winter dinners, it’s actually the perfect blank canvas for a meal loaded with vibrant flavors that will wake up your taste buds and get you ready for that next dip in the pool. Add in a short 15-minute cooking time, and De Laurentiis’ Pasta with Spicy Calabrian Shrimp is exactly the kind of summer pasta recipe we dream about.
RECIPES
CNN

Cometeer’s capsule coffee is 40% off for Memorial Day right now

Whether you take your coffee hot or iced in the summer months, the quality of coffee you use does make a big difference for your final product — not to mention the way in which you brew it. For those of us who are coffee fans but don’t really like to put effort into it first thing in the morning (or during that mid-afternoon slump), Cometeer makes some of our favorite capsule coffee around — but it’s a little different from what you might think.
DRINKS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy